Kolkata FF Fatafat today: Here's how to check your results for 11 December

In the game, which is organised by the city authorities, players can win a variety of amounts by guessing numbers. The game involves drawing numbers at random to win huge amounts of money.

The gambling game Kolkata FF, which is restricted to the city, will publish the results of the game today, 11 December. Interested people can visit the official website to view the game results at www.KolkataFF.com.

The lottery game is played eight times from Monday to Saturday and four times on Sunday. The game with its multiple “bazis” can be learnt from the official YouTube channel of the Kolkata FF.

The game is a form of Satta Matka, for which players need to present in Kolkata, in order to play the game.

The results of the game, today, Saturday will follow a particular schedule. The first bazi results were declared at 10:03 am while the second one was out at 11:03 am. The third Kolkata FF bazi results were out at 1:03 pm and the fourth and fifth bazi results were declared on 2:33 pm and 4:03 pm. The sixth bazi results were declared on 5:33 pm while the seventh and eighth Kolkata FF bazi results will be out on 7:03 pm and 8:33 pm today.

The winning amount of the Kolkata FF bazi varies from player to player, as the number are not pre-determined. Interested people can guess or calculate the winning numbers online by relying on their luck only.

The Kolkata FF game is not an easy guessing game. People interested in the game are requested to learn the rules and regulations before attempting to try their hand at the Satta Matka game.

Although gambling is illegal in the country, some lotteries and horse racing games are considered legal. Many people try their luck to win huge sums of money in these games, as per reports.