Kochi’s water metro to become operational by March 2020; project will require efforts of all stakeholders, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Kochi: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the unique water metro project will become operational by March next year in the state and added that it would require the efforts of all stakeholders.

"Water metro is the first water transport system of its kind in India. The project will be implemented in a timely manner and the first phase will become a reality in March 2020. This will require the support of all representatives", Vijayan said at an event for the ground-breaking ceremony of the first terminal of the water metro.

The inauguration of Maharaja's College - Thykoodam stretch and stone-laying of Petta- SN Junction stretch was also carried out by the Kerala chief minister at the event attended by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri.

Stressing upon the need for infrastructure development, Vijayan said, "The aim is to improve the infrastructure and building upon the trust of the people and implementing the development work. The government has already begun the process of developing the infrastructure".

The water metro is an integrated water transport project connecting 10 islands in Kochi's suburbs. Under the water metro project, a total of 78 fast, fuel-efficient, air-conditioned boats will ply on 15 routes covering a distance of 76 kilometres through Kochi backwaters.