India

Know how UP Police caught Ghaziabad conversion racket accused Shahnawaz Khan aka Baddo

The police have identified four teenagers who were allegedly converted through the gaming app. The accused would allegedly prompt the teenagers to recite verses from the Quran as part of the game. Khan operated under the digital name 'Baddo

FP Staff June 12, 2023 16:14:38 IST
Accused Shahnawaz with UP police officers, after the arrest. Source: Police Handout.

After the main suspect, Shahnawaz Khan, in the Ghaziabad Gaming Jihad case was apprehended in Alibaug, Mumbai, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police obtained transit remand and are currently transporting him back to Ghaziabad, where the reported crime took place.

Khan had evaded capture for the past 10 days before his arrest. The Ghaziabad Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the case on May 31, leading to a multi-state investigation. Extensive searches were conducted in various areas of Punjab, Delhi-NCR, and Maharashtra.

In the pursuit of Khan, a four-member police team searched the Mumbra area of Thane.

Additionally, statements from Khan’s mother were recorded twice by the police.

It is worth noting that one individual had already been arrested by the Ghaziabad Police in connection with the case.

On Sunday, another person involved in providing a SIM card to Khan in Mumbai was also arrested by the police.

Furthermore, the Mumbra Police took two additional individuals into custody related to the matter.

The case revolves around the alleged targeting of teenagers and enticing them to convert to Islam through an online gaming application.

Following the registration of the FIR, Khan, accompanied by his mother and two brothers, reportedly fled to Solapur in Maharashtra.

The police have identified four teenagers who were allegedly converted through the gaming app. The accused would allegedly prompt the teenagers to recite verses from the Quran as part of the game. Khan operated under the digital alias “Baddo.”

Updated Date: June 12, 2023 16:26:13 IST