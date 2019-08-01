KMAT Admit Card 2019: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association releases hall ticket on kmatindia.com; check steps to download

KMAT Admit Card 2019| Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) released the admit card of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT). Students who have registered for the aptitude test can visit the official website of KPPGCA – kmatindia.com to download their admit cards.

The online registration for KMAT 2019 started from 25 May and concluded on 24 July, Scroll reported.

According to reports, KMAT is scheduled to be conducted on 4 August in a paper-based test mode and the results are expected to be released by 15 August.

Steps to download the KMAT admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – kmatindia.com

Step 2: From the 'Notification Box' on the homepage, click on the 'Download your Admit Card' link

Step 3: Enter your log-in credentials, such as your application number, date of birth, and the captcha code

Step 4: Your KMAT 2019 Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your KMAT admit card and take a printout of the same for future use

Candidates are required to carry their admit cards to the exam hall, without which they will not be permitted to sit for the exam. Students are advised to download and keep a print out of the admit card as no hard copies will be sent to any candidate.

About the exam:

KMAT MBA entrance exam is a gateway to more than 169 + AICTE-approved University-affiliated B-schools located in Bangalore and Karnataka. Candidates from both India and abroad can apply for the exam to seek admission in the top B-schools of Karnataka.