KM Joseph elevation row: Supreme Court collegium meet called by CJI Dipak Misra likely on Wednesday

The five-member collegium of Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is likely to meet on Wednesday to consider the government’s decision to return the name of Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court Justice KM Joseph for elevation to the apex court.

Though no formal agenda for the meeting has been circulated, it is expected that the meeting will be about the reconsideration of Joseph’s name for elevation to the apex court, The Indian Express reported. Misra has been under pressure to stand up to the government and preserve the independence of the judiciary in this case, according to the report.

On 26 April, the Centre asked the collegium to reconsider its recommendation for the elevation of Joseph as a Supreme Court judge, IANS reported. "The proposal for the reconsideration of the case of Joseph has the approval of the president and prime minister", said the letter sent to Misra by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The letter also communicated the president's nod for the appointment of senior lawyer Indu Malhotra as a judge of the top court.

Of the two names recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for elevation to the apex court, only one has been accepted by the Centre, which caused controversy. The Congress questioned the NDA government's motives behind the decision, while the CPM demanded President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention.

The Congress termed the Centre's stalling of Joseph's elevation an "assault on the judiciary", and alleged this was due to his judgment against the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

On 27 April, the Supreme Court collegium recommended three names for appointment as the Chief Justices of the High Courts of Punjab and Haryana, Manipur, and Meghalaya, along with 12 names as judges of different high courts. The collegium has recommended Justices Krishna Murari, Ramalingam Sudhakar and M Yaqoob Mir for appointment as the Chief Justices of the High Courts of Punjab and Haryana, Manipur, and Meghalaya respectively.

The apex court collegium comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices J Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi, which met on 19 April, recommended Justice Murari from Allahabad High Court for the post of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice.

With inputs from agencies