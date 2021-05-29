The test was conducted on 24, 25, and 26 March for Phase 1. On the other hand, Phase 2 exam was held on 14, 15, and 16 May

The KL University has declared the results of the KLEEE 2021 for the first and second phases of the exam. The test was conducted on 24, 25, and 26 March for Phase 1. On the other hand, Phase 2 exam was held on 14, 15, and 16 May. Results of both phases are available on the official website https://www.kluniversity.in.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.kluniversity.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Admissions’ tab

Step 3: From the drop-down menu, select ‘UG admissions’ and then ‘KLEEE 2021’ link

Step 4: A new page will open. Click on the option ‘Check for Results’

Step 5: Enter the application number on the new page and click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: View your KLEEE 2021 result and download it

Step 7: Take a printout of the scorecard and keep it safely for future reference

Here’s the direct link: https://www.kluniversity.in/klueeeresult.aspx

The third phase of KLEEE 2021 will be held in the second week of June. Previously, the exam was to be held in four phases, however, it was later changed to three.

The university will be releasing the application form for Phase III on the website (kluniversity.in) soon. The application fee for the exam is Rs 1,000 for all candidates.

The admission process involves a written test and an interview. Based on the assessment, candidates are given admission in their choice of programme through counselling.