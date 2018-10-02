Farmers rally in Delhi LIVE updates: BKU has said that the prortests will continue until all nine demands are accepted by the government.
"Farmers aren't terrorists or Naxals, they're coming with demands. Don't they have right to do that? SS Chouhan government killed farmers in Mandsaur, today they're about to lose Madhya Pradesh. Warning Modi ji if injustice with farmers continue, he'll lose Delhi, says R Shetty of Swabhimani Sattkar Sanghatana.
Akash Tyagi, a native of Meerut who lives in Delhi, is among the protestors being held back at UP Gate. He is incensed that this government has made 'jawans' and 'kisans' confront each other in this manner, calling it worse than the colonial government.
"This to happen on 2 October is the worst misfortune. The same state of the injured farmers who have been taken away in ambulances will be inflicted on this government by the farmers in 2019," he says. "Modi and Yogi, understand this and save yourself."
Suresh Rana, Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are about to go meet protestors at UP Gate. Farmers had submitted nine demands, out which the government has agreed on seven. The demands regarding implementing the Swaminathan Commission and complete loan waiver have not been accepted.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh met the farmers' leaders and discussed their demands and have reached an agreement on the majority of the issues. According to reports, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders will join the farmers protest soon.
"Farmers' leaders, UP ministers Laxmi Narayan ji, Suresh Rana ji and I will go to meet farmers now," says MoS agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
According to eyewitnesses, over 30 farmers have been injured in the police lathicharge on Tuesday morning, though the police have said only 10 persons had sustained injuries. The injured have been taken in ambulances to private hospitals nearby, particularly Sarvodaya Hospital and Shanti Doot Hospital.
Narendra Modi government is anti-farmers, said CPM's Sitaram Yechury. "It reconfirms the fact that Modi govt is anti-farmers. Instead of providing relief to farmers they are exasperating the crisis further forcing farmers to be under debt burden&distress suicides. We haven't seen such an agrarian distress in India since independence."
Attacking the Narendra Modi government over not allowing farmers inside Delhi, Congress said that it was shameful that this was happening on Gandhi Jayanti. "On birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Modi government has shown that it is no different from the pre-independence British government in India.British government used to exploit the farmers then and today Modi govt is firing tear gas shells at farmers," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
A video of an old farmer asking a police officer, "Are we terrorist", has gone viral on the internet. Delhi police earlier on Tuesday barricaded the UP-Delhi border and did not allow the protesting farmers to enter Delhi. Several politicians have cried foul at the government's attempts to keep farmers outside on Mahatma Gandhi's birthday.
Blaming the Narendra Modi government, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the government has not fulfilled the promises it made to farmers. Addressing the media over protesting farmers not being allowed to enter Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Farmers should be allowed to enter Delhi. Why are they not being allowed to enter Delhi? This is wrong. We are with the farmers."
According to latest reports, the Delhi-UP border was barricaded by the police and a non-violent protest of farmers turned violent when the police charged the farmers with water cannons and tear gas. TV reports said that one farmer has been injured after the police lathicharged the group of protesters.
A massive farmers' march from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab is reached Delhi through Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The police, to curb traffic problems in the city, have set up barricades around Delhi's borders and imposed prohibitory orders across some parts to halt the march.
The farmers, affiliated to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), began the 'Kisan Kranti Yatra' on 23 September from Haridwar and were headed towards the national capital with a charter of demands. The march is being led by Naresh Tikait who is the president of the BKU and Rakesh Tikait.
However, the Delhi Police is trying to stop the massive congregation of farmers from entering the state. It barricaded all borders of the National Capital and stopped protesters outside Delhi borders.
The protesters are proceeding towards Delhi with hundreds of tractor-trolleys and private vehicles, according to the order by the DCP (East).
They may also be carrying sticks/lathis/cans and possibility of them turning unruly cannot be ruled out on slightest provocation, it said. "The yatra, thus has potential of disruption of traffic and creating law and order problems. Hence, it is essential to maintain law and order and peace in the national capital territory of Delhi with intent to avoid any inconvenience to general public," said the order.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 16:31 PM
RLD blocks highway near Muzaffarnagar, protests against police action
Rashtriya Lok Dal workers blocked NH-58 near Muzaffarnagar, condemning police action against farmers on Tuesday morning. Their leader Ajit Singh is at the UP Gate to show solidarity with farmers
They blocked the highway with their bikes and tractors and raised anti-BJP slogans.
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
'MSP announced by the Centre has been of no use to farmers'
Speaking outside Rajnath Singh's home, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha's vice president G T Ramaswami said that they have put forth certain demands before the central government. The Minister of State for Agriculture and other ministers will now go to the protest venue to make certain announcements to the farmers gathered there. “We will decide on further action after hearing what they have to say.”
He also went on to say that the MSP announced by the Centre has been of no use to farmers because no one comes forward to purchase at MSP. "Farmers are forced to sell at lowers prices are there is no penalty against those who buy below MSP. We want the legality of this addressed. The Centre says they will instruct state governments to increase their procurement but this never works out. In the case of Karnataka, we have a different party in power in the state who are not particularly keen to carrying out Centre's orders. We are happy if either the Centre or the state procures the crops, paying, at least, half immediately and the rest later, he says.
Kuldeep Singh/101Reporters
Modi might lose Delhi if injustice against farmers continue
JUST IN: Congress passes resolution criticising police action on farmers
The Hindu reported that the Congress Working Committee passes a resolution criticising the police action on farmers, especially on a day that is celebrated as non violence day
Modi and Yogi, save yourselves, says agitating farmers
Rahul Satija/101Reporters
'Andolan aa raha hai'
Kuldeep Pahelwa, a farmer who walked all the way from Haridwar along with 100 other farmers, says "andolan aa raha hai". His foremost demand is for the government to settle his sugarcane dues. "I am tired of this situation,' said the hapless farmer.
Rahul Satija/101Reporters
Implementing the Swaminathan Commission and complete loan waiver have not been accepted
Kuldeep Singh/101Reporters
Why is the police firing at us... we haven't come to harm anybody: Farmer from Punjab
Speaking to News18, a farmer agitating at the Delhi-UP border said, "Are we really dangerous? Are we a threat to the city-dwellers? Why is the police hitting us and firing at us? We have not come to harm anybody. Let us protest and claim our rights. We will leave after that. Why will a farmer want to disrupt normal lives?"
Kartar Singh, a farmer from Punjab, added and said that they can sit here for days as they are used to working under the sun. "You will get nothing by making us uncomfortable," he says.
Image by News18
World non-violence day celebrations start with beating farmers, tweets Rahul Gandhi
Taking at dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the BJP government's two-year celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of Gandhi Jayanti began with brutal thrashing. "Now, farmers can't even come to Delhi and share their pain," he says.
Centre agrees to 7 of 9 demands, say reports
According to News18, Centre has agreed to seven of 9 demands put forth by the BKU leaders in the meeting with Rajnath Singh earlier today. Details are still awaited.
Unrelenting farmers said they won't go back unless their demands are met
"Hum apna haq leke jayenge," blazed protesting farmers at the Delhi-UP border. The farmers told TV channels that everything is at stake for them. "We have left everything behind and come. And we will not leave unless all our demands are met. Due to the faulty policies of this government, farmers are crushing under increasing debt. This will not work," say farmers.
Rajnath Singh meeting with farmers ends
Home Minister Rajnath Singh met the farmers' leaders and discussed their demands and have reached an agreement on the majority of the issues. Farmers' leaders, UP ministers Laxmi Narayan ji, Suresh Rana ji and I will go to meet farmers now, says MoS agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
Delhi govt minister to arrive at Delhi-UP border soon
News18 reported that a Delhi government minister will soon arrive at the Delhi-UP border to meet the agitating farmers. However, the name has not been confirmed.
BKU leaders will shortly address the media
BKU leaders emerge out of Rajnath Singh's more and prepare to address the press gathered there.
Kuldeep Singh/101Reporters
RLD's Ajit Singh expresses support for farmers
Rashtriya Lok Dal president Ajit Singh expressed his support for the farmers and is reportedly on route to UP Gate to meet the protestors.
He said the farmers are suffering financially due to the increase in electricity prices, non-payment of sugarcane dues and other reasons and now on top of that, they have to buy new diesel tractors after 10 years. He questioned the hue and cry over letting them enter Delhi when they have already said that they only want to march peacefully.
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
BKU condemns police action on protesting farmers
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, "Police action on farmers is wrong. Our leaders are holding a meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh. We will decide our next course of action after holding consultations with our leaders."
Farmers run out of food and water
The protest has exhausted the farmers now. News18 reports that several farmers and their wives were seen roaming around in search of food. Since the food and mineral water at nearby shops the expensive, they have walked down for a kilometre looking for affordable eatables.
All they want is the movement of their yatra into the national capital, News18 reported.
Farmers wait on UP-Delhi border
News18 reports farmers sit atop the hug music system installed on the tractor-trolley in which they travelled. They are now sitting at the Delhi-UP border as the police has disallowed them to enter the national capital.
Twitterati questions govt on use of force on farmers
Twitterati also questioned the government on the use of baton and tear gas on the day when the world is celebrating International Non-violence Day to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.
30 farmers injured after police lathicharge
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
Congress slams Modi government for being insensitive to farmers' demand
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the NDA government for the "inhuman, unjust and unpardonable treatment of the farmers." He said that the fact that government is brutally beating up India's farmers on a day when the nation is celebrating birth anniversaries of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi.
'Can't enter Delhi without government's permission,' police tries to tell farmers
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning at UP Gate, ADG Meerut Prashant Kumar said that the Delhi Police have banned entry to the marching farmers for time being. "We have made arrangements to stop them here and we have been trying to tell them that it is not possible to enter Delhi without the government's permission. Farmers delegations have met Union ministers yesterday and they will meet a few ministers today to put forth their demands."
When asked what would they do if the farmers try to force their way in, Kumar said they have enough manpower to prevent that and the farmers know that as well. "Everyone has the right to peaceful protests and the police will maintain peace and order in any condition," he said.
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
Sitaram Yechury: It reconfirms the fact that Modi govt is anti-farmers
Modi government no different than British govt in India, says Congress
WATCH: Police put up barricades at UP Gate near Ghazipur
Video from this morning as the police put up barricades in at Uttar Pradesh Gate in Ghazipur along NH-24 to stop around 20,000 farmers who marched from Uttarakhand passing through Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Modinagar and Ghaziabad to reach New Delhi.
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
Farmers may create law and order situation and may disturb the peace and tranquillity: Delhi Police
The march is being organised from Patanjali in Uttarakhand to Kisan Ghat in Delhi via Muzaffarnagar, Daurala, Partapur, Modi Nagar/Muradnagar, Hindon Ghat between 23 September to 2 October, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said. It will pass through Ghaziabad (in Uttar Pradesh) and will proceed via Preet Vihar and Geeta Colony flyover in east Delhi on Tuesday.
"A large number of protesters are likely to come in Delhi from bordering areas of east district. This may create law and order situation and may disturb the peace and tranquillity and endanger human life or property in the area of east district," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh had told PTI.
Delhi police claims farmers had not sought permission to demonstrate
"They have not sought any permission from the Delhi Police for the protests," a senior police official said. The order prohibits assembly of five or more people and holding of any public meeting. It also prohibits the usage of any amplifier, loudspeaker, and similar instruments.
What are the demands of the protesting farmers
BKU national spokesman Rakesh Tikait alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre had not fulfilled the demands of the farmers.
"We have organised the march to press for implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, loans waiver and scrapping the ban on plying of 10-year-old tractors in the national capital region among others," he said.
Farmers meeting with Rajnath Singh begins
The minister of state for agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has also now reached Rajnath Singh's residence and the meeting with farmers leaders has reportedly commenced.
BKU leaders like HS Lakhowal, Ajmer Singh Lakhowal, general secretary Yudhvir Singh are also present at the meeting
Kuldeep Singh/101Reporters
WATCH: 'Are we terrorists,' old farmer asks Delhi police
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
WATCH: Police use water cannons on protesting farmers
Many politicians and leaders questioned the need to use force on non-violent protests
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
It's Modi govt that has to make diesel cheaper, clear dues and implement broken promises of MSP, says Akhilesh
Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav assured his party's support for the marching farmers.
Over 50,000 farmers have committed suicide in the past 4 years, mostly in BJP-ruled states, he said. "It's natural that the farmers have come to Delhi to protest. It is the central government that has to make diesel cheaper, clear dues and implement the broken promises of MSP," Akhilesh said.
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
Farmers raised slogans against the police as cops charged the protesters with water canon
Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
Traffic affected on National Highway-9, Ghazipur border and Uttar Pradesh gate, tweets Delhi Traffic Police
Traffic is affected on NH-9,Gazipur Border and Uttar Pradesh Gate due to Kisan Movement from UP Gaziabad side. Delhi traffic police advised motorists coming from Gaziabad side and vice-versa "to use Kondli Bridge or Road no. 56/Anand Vihar/GT Road."
Delhi Traffic tweets traffic alert
Modi govt has not fulfilled promises made to farmers: Akhilesh Yadav
Prohibitory orders had been issued in east and northeast Delhi
Prohibitory orders had been imposed in east and northeast Delhi, anticipating law and order problems as thousands of Bhartiya Kisan Union members planned to march from Haridwar to reach the national capital.
In east Delhi, the prohibitory orders, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, would be in force until 8 October.
Farmers break barricades after police use water cannons to disperse crowd
Farmers were stopped near UP-Delhi border and police used water cannons to disperse protesters after a few farmers broke the barricades. According to several reports, many farmers have returned due to police high-handedness.
Why are farmers not being allowed to enter Delhi, asks CM Kejriwal
Addressing the media over protesting farmers not being allowed to enter Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Farmers should be allowed to enter Delhi. Why are they not being allowed to enter Delhi? This is wrong. We are with the farmers."
Farmers' protest in Delhi-UP border turns violent, tear gas fired
16:31 (IST)
These are the seven demands from BKU which government has accepted:
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
16:27 (IST)
Govt did not clear its stand on the main issue: BKU spokesperson
"Government didn't clear its stand on the main issue of the farmers — C2+50. That is why the farmers are dissatisfied. It didn't clear its stand even on the other main issue of loan waiver. They said they will discuss it in detail," ANI quoted BKU spokesperson as saying.
16:24 (IST)
Loud jeers from the UP Gate gathering when farmers are told about govt's proposals
When farmers gathered at UP Gate are told about the government's proposal, there are loud jeers.
The crowd appears to be dissatisfied with the deal and frustrated farmers are seen preparing to leave. BKU leaders have said they will deliberate on whether they will be accepting the government's proposal.
Rahul Satija/101Reporters
16:19 (IST)
Ghaziabad DM reaches UP Gate
Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
16:16 (IST)
Farmers camping near UP Gate ask Rajnath Singh to send food and water
Farmers who have been camping near UP Gate in Ghazipur asked Rajnath Singh to send some food and water their way. We bought some food from home, but that's over and we are having to pay Rs 30 for a bottle of water and Rs 100 for a 'thali', one farmer said.
Earlier in the day, a tanker of water had apparently arrived but that was not enough for everyone there.
"The government hasn't made any arrangements for us here. But we are determined to stay here until they allow us to complete our march at Kisan Ghat," they said.
We are farmers, we are used to difficulties, one of them said. "We have come walking 200 kms peacefully; we haven't hurt anyone, or damaged any public property…why are we being stopped here?"
Another farmer asked: when netas from Delhi come to UP to take out their rallies, why can't we farmers be allowed into Delhi to take out our rally?
Rahul Satija/101Reporters
16:06 (IST)
Centre to challenge ban on 10-year-old diesel vehicles
Centre has agreed to seven out of the nine demands of the protesting farmers, according to CNN-News18.
15:31 (IST)
Visuals froms the CWC meeting in Wardha earlier
15:17 (IST)
RLD blocks highway near Muzaffarnagar, protests against police action
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
15:10 (IST)
'MSP announced by the Centre has been of no use to farmers'
Kuldeep Singh/101Reporters
15:02 (IST)
Modi might lose Delhi if injustice against farmers continue
14:49 (IST)
JUST IN: Congress passes resolution criticising police action on farmers
14:45 (IST)
Modi and Yogi, save yourselves, says agitating farmers
Rahul Satija/101Reporters
14:42 (IST)
'Andolan aa raha hai'
Rahul Satija/101Reporters
14:32 (IST)
Implementing the Swaminathan Commission and complete loan waiver have not been accepted
Kuldeep Singh/101Reporters
14:31 (IST)
Why is the police firing at us... we haven't come to harm anybody: Farmer from Punjab
Image by News18
14:29 (IST)
World non-violence day celebrations start with beating farmers, tweets Rahul Gandhi
14:27 (IST)
Centre agrees to 7 of 9 demands, say reports
14:11 (IST)
Unrelenting farmers said they won't go back unless their demands are met
14:05 (IST)
Rajnath Singh meeting with farmers ends
14:03 (IST)
Delhi govt minister to arrive at Delhi-UP border soon
14:02 (IST)
BKU leaders will shortly address the media
Kuldeep Singh/101Reporters
14:01 (IST)
RLD's Ajit Singh expresses support for farmers
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
13:58 (IST)
BKU condemns police action on protesting farmers
13:56 (IST)
Farmers run out of food and water
13:55 (IST)
Farmers wait on UP-Delhi border
13:52 (IST)
Twitterati questions govt on use of force on farmers
13:48 (IST)
30 farmers injured after police lathicharge
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
13:38 (IST)
Congress slams Modi government for being insensitive to farmers' demand
13:29 (IST)
Rajnath Singh says police won't act aggressively against protesting farmers
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a statement saying the police will not take any aggressive action against the protesting farmers and any such incidents will be investigated. In this footage from around noon, police are seen dispersing the crowd with water cannons.
Video Sourced by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
12:56 (IST)
'Can't enter Delhi without government's permission,' police tries to tell farmers
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
12:53 (IST)
Sitaram Yechury: It reconfirms the fact that Modi govt is anti-farmers
12:48 (IST)
Modi government no different than British govt in India, says Congress
12:43 (IST)
WATCH: Police put up barricades at UP Gate near Ghazipur
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
12:40 (IST)
Farmers may create law and order situation and may disturb the peace and tranquillity: Delhi Police
12:36 (IST)
Delhi police claims farmers had not sought permission to demonstrate
12:32 (IST)
What are the demands of the protesting farmers
12:29 (IST)
Farmers meeting with Rajnath Singh begins
Kuldeep Singh/101Reporters
12:23 (IST)
WATCH: 'Are we terrorists,' old farmer asks Delhi police
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
12:16 (IST)
WATCH: Police use water cannons on protesting farmers
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
12:14 (IST)
It's Modi govt that has to make diesel cheaper, clear dues and implement broken promises of MSP, says Akhilesh
Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
12:08 (IST)
Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
12:04 (IST)
Traffic affected on National Highway-9, Ghazipur border and Uttar Pradesh gate, tweets Delhi Traffic Police
11:52 (IST)
Delhi Traffic tweets traffic alert
11:48 (IST)
Modi govt has not fulfilled promises made to farmers: Akhilesh Yadav
11:46 (IST)
Prohibitory orders had been issued in east and northeast Delhi
11:38 (IST)
Farmers break barricades after police use water cannons to disperse crowd
11:32 (IST)
Why are farmers not being allowed to enter Delhi, asks CM Kejriwal
11:30 (IST)
Farmers' protest in Delhi-UP border turns violent, tear gas fired
