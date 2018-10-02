Kisan Kranti Padyatra LATEST updates: According to latest reports, the Delhi-UP border was barricaded by the police and a non-violent protest of farmers turned violent when the police charged the farmers with water cannons and tear gas. TV reports said that one farmer has been injured after the police lathicharged the group of protesters.
A massive farmers' march from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab is reached Delhi through Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The police, to curb traffic problems in the city, have set up barricades around Delhi's borders and imposed prohibitory orders across some parts to halt the march.
The farmers, affiliated to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), began the 'Kisan Kranti Yatra' on 23 September from Haridwar and were headed towards the national capital with a charter of demands. The march is being led by Naresh Tikait who is the president of the BKU and Rakesh Tikait.
However, the Delhi Police is trying to stop the massive congregation of farmers from entering the state. It barricaded all borders of the National Capital and stopped protesters outside Delhi borders.
The protesters are proceeding towards Delhi with hundreds of tractor-trolleys and private vehicles, according to the order by the DCP (East).
They may also be carrying sticks/lathis/cans and possibility of them turning unruly cannot be ruled out on slightest provocation, it said. "The yatra, thus has potential of disruption of traffic and creating law and order problems. Hence, it is essential to maintain law and order and peace in the national capital territory of Delhi with intent to avoid any inconvenience to general public," said the order.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 11:48 AM
