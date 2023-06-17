Khalistani Protest Row: NIA to investigate into Indian High Commission attacks in US and Canada
FIRs were registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by Delhi Police Special Cell regarding the March 2023 attack in Canada and San Francisco (US). The case has now been transferred to the NIA, the Delhi Police sources revealed.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate the Khalistani elements’ attacks on Indian High Commission in Canada and the US, as per Delhi Police sources.
Pro-Khalistan supporters in the US recently threatened the Indian embassy and Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu during their protest. While rallying outside the mission, a protestor in his speech made a direct threat to the Ambassador that the “hypocrisy” will come to an end and that the Ambassador could face a similar fate to what former president of India Zail Singh faced back in 1994. In response, the US said: “Violence or the threat of violence against diplomatic facilities and personnel in the United States is a grave concern and will not be tolerated.”
Multiple incidents of protests by supporters of Khalistan have been staged outside the Indian Embassy and the San Francisco Consulate.
The Indian Consulate in San Francisco was also attacked on March 20. Recently, a video surfaced on social media in which pro-Khalistani protestors gathered at the consulate in San Francisco, shouting slogans in support of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh and heckling staff as they abandoned the diplomatic mission.
The US said it condemns recent violent incidents that have taken place during protests at Indian diplomatic facilities in the country. Khalistan supporters in March, protested outside the Indian Embassy in Canada. They raised pro-Khalistan slogans and allegedly assaulted Indian-origin journalists present on the spot.
With inputs from ANI.
