Key Rafale documents mentioned in The Hindu report stolen from MoD, Centre tells Supreme Court; crucial hearing underway

Wednesday's Supreme Court hearing on Rafale deal was peppered with some sensational claims from both sides. While advocate Prashant Bhushan, who is one of the petitioners against the Government of India in the case, accused the Centre of submitting false documents to the apex court, Attorney General KK Venugopal alleged that the documents being cited by Bhushan were "stolen from the defence ministry."

Venugopal further submitted that the government is contemplating launching legal proceedings under the Official Secrets Act.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition seeking a review of its 14 December, 2018, judgement in the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal.

The plea for the recall of the judgment was filed by former finance minister Yashwant Sinha, journalist-turned-politician Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who had filed the original petitions, and others.

According to India Today, Bhushan filed a fresh supplementary affidavit at the beginning of the hearing, which contained details of media reports, specifically by The Hindu, regarding the deal. The court, however, declined to accept any new documents, Live Law reported.

Bhushan further submitted that the top court did not consider the nature of relief sought by the petitioners. Live Law quoted him as saying that they did not seek for the deal to be struck down, but only an enquiry into the corruption allegations.

"There are a large number of serious errors of fact which court relied upon for passing the (14 December) judgment. Those facts were presumably supplied to the court by Centre in sealed cover notes," Bhushan submitted, adding that government officials should be hauled up for perjury for knowingly submitting wrong facts to the court.

Bhushan also said that critical facts on the fighter jet deal were "suppressed" after a petition to lodge an FIR and launch an investigation was filed.

"The Supreme Court would not have dismissed plea for an FIR and probe into the deal had there not been suppression of facts," he said.

The top court had in its 14 December order dismissed all petitions demanding a probe into the deal, and has asserted that the pricing and decision-making process of the deal were not in doubt. The bench said, "We studied the materials carefully, interacted with the defence officials, we are satisfied with the decision-making process."

The $8.7 billion deal for 36 fighter jets was inked on 23 September, 2016 by then defence ministers Jean Yves Le Drian and Manohar Parrikar. This has given rise to a longstanding war of words within the political sphere, with the Congress time and again accusing the Centre of corruption and of favouring certain private businesses.

The allegations against the BJP began just after the deal was signed, with Congress pointing out that the government has strayed from the original deal, and demanded that the details of the deal be made public. Alleging that the NDA's revised deal with Dassault is at least three times more expensive than what the UPA government had negotiated in 2012, Congress leaders also accused the Modi-led government of causing losses to the public.

With inputs from agencies

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.