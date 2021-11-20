The Kochi-based tea seller used to go on world trips with his wife and had visited 26 countries in the world

Famous Kerala tea-stall owner, K R Vijayan, who was known for going on world trips with his life savings, died due to a heart attack on Friday, 19 November.

Family sources confirmed the death of this modest and inspiring human-being. Vijayan was 71 years old.

The Kochi-based tea seller used to go on world trips with his wife and had visited 26 countries in the world. Vijayan and his wife Mohana owned a tea stall called, ‘Sri Balaji Coffee House’ and used the money they made from here to go on world trips.

The first time Vijayan had embarked on a world trip with his wife was in the year 2007. The couple used to save Rs 300 per day and went to Israel for their first International trip.

Kerala Tourism department offered their heartfelt condolences at the demise of the 71-year-old and paid tribute to him on their official Twitter account.

Here is the tweet -

https://twitter.com/KeralaTourism/status/1461656052798160897?s=20

Kerala Tourism wrote in their tweet that they salute the spirit of Vijayan who had the courage to travel off the beaten track. The tweet also mentioned that even though the 71-year-old had embarked on his final journey, he will always be remembered by people.

Once Vijayan and his wife made their first trip abroad, their relationship with international travel lasted for 14 years.

The couple would also take small loans to fund their foreign trips and even managed to earn a sponsored trip from industrialist Anand Mahindra. The couple’s travel escapades had become famous and soon they became popular, grabbing the attention of Mahindra in the year 2019, when he came to know about the couple through social media. The industrialist had later sponsored the couple's trip to Australia.

Vijayan is survived by his wife Mohana and two daughters, Usha and Sasikala, along with three grandchildren.

The couple made their last international trip to Russia on 21 October and returned safely on 28 October this year.

The couple’s travel journey took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic and before Russia, they had made their last trip in the year 2019.