Kerala SSLC Result Declared 2019 LIVE updates: 87.96% pass exam from Lakshadweep; toppers list yet to be announced

Kerala Board SSLC Class 10th Exam Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala declared the Kerala SSLC 2019 (Class 10) results today (Monday, 6 May). The overall pass percentage for 2019 Class 10 board exams is 98.11 percent.
The district that scored the highest pass percentage is Pathanamthitta with 99.33 percent. Wayanad has scored the lowest pass percentage with 93.22 percent. A total of 37,334 students have scored the grade 'A+' in the 2019 SSLC exam.
A total of 87.96 percent students passed the SSLC Class 10 exam successfully from Lakshadweep. Of the 495 students, who appeared for the Kerala SSLC 10th board examination, 489 qualified from Gulf region.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
More than 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam in regular stream this year.
Malayalam daily Madhyamam has reported that the evaluation process has been completed and the final tabulation process is underway.
Steps to check Kerala SSLC result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website dhsekerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the SSLC results link
Step 3: On next page, enter your examination details
Step 4: Submit the necessary details
Step 5: Check for your SSLC results from next page and download it for future reference
Last year, the results of Kerala SSLC were declared on 3 May, 2018 and the pass percentage stood at 97.84 percent.
Updated Date: May 06, 2019 15:36:52 IST
Highlights
Wayanad district scores lowest at 93.22 percent
Among districts, Wayanad had the lowest pass percentage of 93.22 percent in Kerala SSLC 2019 10th board exam.
This year statistics of Kerala SSLC exam
Criteria to clear Kerala SSLC 10th exam:
Candidates have to score at least 35 marks in each subject out of 100 marks to pass the SSLC exam. The same rule is applicable for passing compartmental system.
For Science subjects, the minimum score required to pass the theory exam is 20 out of 75 marks and to clear the practical exam, candidates need to score at least 15 out of 25 marks.
49% girls among 4 lakh candidates who appeared for Kerala SSLC 2019 exam
Of the total 4.34 lakh students who appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam, 2,12,615 or 49 percent were girls. Last year the number of girls who appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam was 2.16 lakh among a total of 4.41 lakh students.
Paper revaluation process to commence soon after SSLC 2019 results are declared
The revaluation process for the Kerala SSLC result 2019 will begin immediately after the results are declared. Students can apply for revaluation at the official website.
As per PTI, 54 centralised camps were set up by the government to evaluate the Kerala Class 10 answer sheets, the process of which began on 5 April and ended on 2 May, 2019.
How to check Kerala 10th results via SMS
Given the volume of students likely to be checking their scores simultaneously, the official website may be slow or unresponsive. In that case students can check the Kerala SSLC results via SMS service.
To receive SSLC 2019 results on your mobile phones, type: KERALA10
REGISTRATION NUMBER and send it to 56263
Kerala to declare THSLC 2019 results today
The Kerala Technical High School Leaving Certificate Exam (THSLC) result will also be declared along with SSLC Class 10 results today, 6 May. The result will be released at the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. In 2018, the overallm pass percentage for THSLC exam was 98.6 percent.
The overall pass percentage for 2018 Kerala SSLC exam was 97.84%
Last year, the results of Kerala SSLC were declared on 3 May, and the pass percentage stood at 97.84 percent.
Kerala SSLC Class 10 exam was held in 2923 Centres
The Kerala SSLC exam, which was held from 13 March to 28 March, was conducted across 2,923 centres in the state and nine centres each in Lakshadweep and Gulf countries.
Over 4 lakh students appeared for Kerala SSLC exams in the regular stream this year
This year, the SSLC exams were written by a total of 4,35,142 students in the regular stream. Among the regular students, 2,22,527 were boys and 2,12615 were girls who appeared for the SSLC 2019 exam.
Alternative ways to check Kerala SSLC scores
Given the volume of students likely to be checking their scores simultaneously, the official website may be slow or unresponsive.
In that case, candidates can visit third party websites for their results, such as educationkerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, examresults.net and prd.kerala.gov.in.
Official websites to check Kerala SSLC scores
Candidates who had appeared for the Kerala SSLC Class 10 exam can check their scores on official websites — keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
Kerala SSLC Result 2019 expected today
The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is expected to declare the 2019 SSLC Class 10 exam results at 2 pm today (Monday, 6 May).
15:25 (IST)
489 students qualify Kerala SSLC 2019 from Gulf region
Out of the 495 students, who appeared for the Kerala SSLC 10th board examination, 489 qualified from Gulf region.
15:04 (IST)
Wayanad district scores lowest at 93.22 percent
Among districts, Wayanad had the lowest pass percentage of 93.22 percent in Kerala SSLC 2019 10th board exam.
14:49 (IST)
87.96% students clear SSLC 2019 exam from Lakshadweep
A total of 87.96 percent students passed the Kerala SSLC Class 10 examination successfully from Lakshadweep.
14:33 (IST)
This year statistics of Kerala SSLC exam
14:27 (IST)
Around 37,000 students score A+ in Kerala SSLC 2019 exam
A total of 37,334 students scored A+ in the 2019 SSLC exam, the results of which were declared on Monday, (6 May).
14:22 (IST)
The overall pass percentage of Kerala SSLC 2019 exam is 98.11%
The SSLC result 2019 has been announced by the Kerala Board on Monday (6 May) at keralaresults.nic.in. The pass percentage for Kerala SSLC 2019 exam is 98.11 percent.
14:11 (IST)
14:09 (IST)
Kerala SSLC results declared
The Kerala Board will hold a press conference soon to announce the SSLC Class 10 results.
13:26 (IST)
Criteria to clear Kerala SSLC 10th exam:
Candidates have to score at least 35 marks in each subject out of 100 marks to pass the SSLC exam. The same rule is applicable for passing compartmental system.
For Science subjects, the minimum score required to pass the theory exam is 20 out of 75 marks and to clear the practical exam, candidates need to score at least 15 out of 25 marks.
13:16 (IST)
49% girls among 4 lakh candidates who appeared for Kerala SSLC 2019 exam
Of the total 4.34 lakh students who appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam, 2,12,615 or 49 percent were girls. Last year the number of girls who appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam was 2.16 lakh among a total of 4.41 lakh students.
13:06 (IST)
Paper revaluation process to commence soon after SSLC 2019 results are declared
The revaluation process for the Kerala SSLC result 2019 will begin immediately after the results are declared. Students can apply for revaluation at the official website.
As per PTI, 54 centralised camps were set up by the government to evaluate the Kerala Class 10 answer sheets, the process of which began on 5 April and ended on 2 May, 2019.
12:59 (IST)
12:53 (IST)
How to check Kerala 10th results via SMS
Given the volume of students likely to be checking their scores simultaneously, the official website may be slow or unresponsive. In that case students can check the Kerala SSLC results via SMS service.
To receive SSLC 2019 results on your mobile phones, type: KERALA10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER and send it to 56263
12:39 (IST)
Kerala to declare THSLC 2019 results today
The Kerala Technical High School Leaving Certificate Exam (THSLC) result will also be declared along with SSLC Class 10 results today, 6 May. The result will be released at the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. In 2018, the overallm pass percentage for THSLC exam was 98.6 percent.
12:26 (IST)
The overall pass percentage for 2018 Kerala SSLC exam was 97.84%
Last year, the results of Kerala SSLC were declared on 3 May, and the pass percentage stood at 97.84 percent.
12:23 (IST)
Kerala SSLC Class 10 exam was held in 2923 Centres
The Kerala SSLC exam, which was held from 13 March to 28 March, was conducted across 2,923 centres in the state and nine centres each in Lakshadweep and Gulf countries.
12:18 (IST)
Over 4 lakh students appeared for Kerala SSLC exams in the regular stream this year
This year, the SSLC exams were written by a total of 4,35,142 students in the regular stream. Among the regular students, 2,22,527 were boys and 2,12615 were girls who appeared for the SSLC 2019 exam.
12:01 (IST)
Alternative ways to check Kerala SSLC scores
Given the volume of students likely to be checking their scores simultaneously, the official website may be slow or unresponsive.
In that case, candidates can visit third party websites for their results, such as educationkerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, examresults.net and prd.kerala.gov.in.
11:57 (IST)
11:55 (IST)
Official websites to check Kerala SSLC scores
Candidates who had appeared for the Kerala SSLC Class 10 exam can check their scores on official websites — keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
11:51 (IST)
Kerala SSLC Result 2019 expected today
The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is expected to declare the 2019 SSLC Class 10 exam results at 2 pm today (Monday, 6 May).