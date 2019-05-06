Kerala SSLC Result Declared 2019 LIVE updates: 87.96% pass exam from Lakshadweep; toppers list yet to be announced

Kerala Board SSLC Class 10th Exam Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala declared the Kerala SSLC 2019 (Class 10) results today (Monday, 6 May). The overall pass percentage for 2019 Class 10 board exams is 98.11 percent.

The district that scored the highest pass percentage is Pathanamthitta with 99.33 percent. Wayanad has scored the lowest pass percentage with 93.22 percent. A total of 37,334 students have scored the grade 'A+' in the 2019 SSLC exam.

A total of 87.96 percent students passed the SSLC Class 10 exam successfully from Lakshadweep. Of the 495 students, who appeared for the Kerala SSLC 10th board examination, 489 qualified from Gulf region.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

More than 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam in regular stream this year.

Malayalam daily Madhyamam has reported that the evaluation process has been completed and the final tabulation process is underway.

Steps to check Kerala SSLC result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC results link

Step 3: On next page, enter your examination details

Step 4: Submit the necessary details

Step 5: Check for your SSLC results from next page and download it for future reference

Last year, the results of Kerala SSLC were declared on 3 May, 2018 and the pass percentage stood at 97.84 percent.

