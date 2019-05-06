Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE updates: DHSE to declare Class 10 results today at 2 pm; check keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Board SSLC Class 10th Exam Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is expected to declare the Kerala SSLC 2019 (Class 10) results today (Monday, 6 May). According to reports, the Kerala board is likely to put up the results on the official website at 2 pm.
According to NDTV, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in.
More than 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam in regular stream this year.
Malayalam daily Madhyamam has reported that the evaluation process has been completed and the final tabulation process is underway.
Steps to check Kerala SSLC result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website dhsekerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the SSLC results link
Step 3: On next page, enter your examination details
Step 4: Submit the necessary details
Step 5: Check for your SSLC results from next page and download it for future reference
Last year, the results of Kerala SSLC were declared on 3 May, 2018 and the pass percentage stood at 97.84 percent.
