Sponsored by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE updates: DHSE to declare Class 10 results today at 2 pm; check keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

India FP Staff May 06, 2019 12:05:06 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE updates: DHSE to declare Class 10 results today at 2 pm; check keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Alternative ways to check Kerala SSLC scores

    Given the volume of students likely to be checking their scores simultaneously, the official website may be slow or unresponsive.

    In that case, candidates can visit third party websites for their results, such as educationkerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, examresults.net and prd.kerala.gov.in.

    Read more on alternative websites here

  • 11:57 (IST)

    Steps to check Kerala SSLC result 2019 on official websites:

    Step 1: Visit the official website dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on the 'SSLC results' link

    Step 3: On next page, enter your examination details

    Step 4: Submit the necessary details

    Step 5: Check for your SSLC results from next page and download it for future reference

  • 11:55 (IST)

    Official websites to check Kerala SSLC scores

    Candidates who had appeared for the Kerala SSLC Class 10 exam can check their scores on official websites — keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

  • 11:51 (IST)

    Kerala SSLC Result 2019 expected today

    The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is expected to declare the 2019 SSLC Class 10 exam results at 2 pm today (Monday, 6 May).

Kerala Board SSLC Class 10th Exam Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is expected to declare the Kerala SSLC 2019 (Class 10) results today (Monday, 6 May). According to reports, the Kerala board is likely to put up the results on the official website at 2 pm.

According to  NDTV, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE updates: DHSE to declare Class 10 results today at 2 pm; check keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Representational image. PTI

More than 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam in regular stream this year.

Malayalam daily Madhyamam has reported that the evaluation process has been completed and the final tabulation process is underway.

Steps to check Kerala SSLC result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC results link

Step 3: On next page, enter your examination details

Step 4: Submit the necessary details

Step 5: Check for your SSLC results from next page and download it for future reference

Last year, the results of Kerala SSLC were declared on 3 May, 2018 and the pass percentage stood at 97.84 percent.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 12:05:06 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement