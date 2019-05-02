Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Date: DHSE expected to declare Class 10 results on 8 May; steps to view your scores

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 | The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is expected to declare the Kerala SSLC 2019 (Class 10) results on 8 May.

According to NDTV, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website dhsekerala.gov.in.

More than 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam in regular stream this year.

Malayalam daily Madhyamam has reported that the evaluation process has been completed and the final tabulation process is underway.

Steps to check Kerala SSLC result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC results link

Step 3: On next page, enter your examination details

Step 4: Submit the necessary details

Step 5: Check for your SSLC results from next page and download it for future reference

Last year, the results of Kerala SSLC were declared on 3 May, 2018 and the pass percentage stood at 97.84 percent.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

