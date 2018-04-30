Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2018 will be announced by KBPE tomorrow; check on keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) is going to announce the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam result on Thursday.

According to a report in The Times of India, the final date for the results will be announced after the state board meeting which is likely to take place at 5 pm on 2 May, 2018. The results for SSLC (regular), SSLC (private students) and THSLC (private) will be declared on its official website keralaresults.nic.in and/or results.kerala.nic.in.

Students can also check the result by downloading Saphalam App, NDTV reported.

KBPE is an independent department functioning under the ministry of secondary education, state government.

The department is responsible for conducting the various public examinations such as SSLC, KGTE, THSLC, ALEVEL, TTC, HSC, KTET and SSC.

Steps to download the result