Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2018 will be announced by KBPE today at 10.30 am; check on keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) is going to announce the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam result today at around 10.30 am, reports said.

According to Hindustan Times, state education minister, professor C Ravindranath, will hold a press conference at 10.30 am to announce the result. Earlier, the time for the declaration of the result was set at 3 pm, but it was changed to 10.30 am keeping in mind the minister's availability, the report added.

The results for SSLC (regular), SSLC (private students) and THSLC (private) will be declared on its official website keralaresults.nic.in and/or results.kerala.nic.in.

Students can also check the result by downloading Saphalam App, NDTV reported.

KBPE is an independent department functioning under the ministry of secondary education, state government.

The department is responsible for conducting the various public examinations such as SSLC, KGTE, THSLC, ALEVEL, TTC, HSC, KTET and SSC.

Steps to download the result