Kerala SET admit card 2020 released: Exams on 10 January; download hall ticket at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in
Kerala SET admit card 2020 has been released by Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Centre for Science and Technology on Monday. Candidates who have registered to appear for the Kerala State Eligibility Test to be conducted on 10 January 2021 can download their hall ticket from the official website - lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.
According to a report by The Times of India, the KSET 2020 was initially scheduled to be held in February 2020, but it got delayed to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
Candidates seeking appointment as higher secondary school teachers in the state are required to qualify Kerala SET.
Steps to download Kerala State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2020 admit card:
Step 1: Log on the official website of LBS Centres for Science and Technology - lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Under the Quick Links tab on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "SET - February - 2020 - Exam on 10-01-2021 - Download Admit Card."
Step 3: Enter Registration ID or registered mobile number and site access key.
Step 4: Tap on Download and Print the Admit Card.
Step 5: Your Kerala SET 2020 admit card will open on the screen.
Step 6: Check the spelling of your name, roll number, registration number and other details before downloading and taking a print out. CLICK HERE for the direct link to download Kerala SET admit card 2020: http://lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setfeb20/htlogin.php
As per a report by Jagran Josh, KSET 2020 will be conducted in two sessions - Paper I and Paper II.
The first paper is common for all the candidates and will comprise of questions from two subjects General Knowledge and Aptitude in Teaching.
The Paper II KSET will have questions based on the subject selected by the candidates out of a total of 31 subjects.
