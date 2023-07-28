Kerala sanitation workers pool money to buy Rs 250 lottery ticket; win grand prize worth Rs 10 crore

In an uncanny stroke of luck, 11 women belonging to Kerala’s municipal sanitation department have won a grand cash prize worth Rs 10 crore. According to a report by News 18, the women bagged the jackpot under the state government’s Monsoon Bumper lottery in 2023. The Kerala State Lottery Department has been conducting weekly lotteries since 1967, making it the oldest such institution in the country. The department currently runs seven lotteries. The draws occur every day at 3:00 PM at the Sree Chithira Home Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram’s Pazhavangadi at East Fort.

The sanitation department has won the jackpot under the Lottery Department’s seasonal “bumpers” during major festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam.

The women belong to the 57-member Haritha Karma Sena, which comes under the Parappanangadi municipality. The group is deployed for doorstep waste collection and segregation into non-biodegradable waste for further processing. As per sources, the dire financial situation forced them to collectively arrange the money to buy a lottery ticket worth Rs 250 a few weeks ago. The winners themselves are shocked by the results. In an interview with News 18, Radha, one of the winners said that they had to check in multiple times with people to make sure they had actually won. Stressing on their individual financial woes, she spoke about how the group comes from extremely poor families with lots of debt and liabilities on their shoulders.

During the same session, Sheeja Ganesh, the coordinator of the Haritha Karma Sena, expressed elation over the win. The winners earned between Rs 8,000 to 14,000 monthly.

The Monsoon Bumper BR 92 Lottery results were announced on its official website, keralalotteriesresults.in, at 3:00 pm on 26 July. As per the rules, winners must surrender their tickets to the organisation within 30 days of the contest period to claim their prize. Failure to do so results in forfeiture of winnings.

The lottery also offers multiple prizes ranging from Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, Rs 1 lakh, and more. After the final deductions involving income tax and agent commission, the prize money shall be deposited in one of the 11 women’s accounts.

Interestingly, the report mentioned that it was the fourth time the women had purchased a bumper lottery ticket. The group had previously won Rs 1,000 in the Onam bumper.