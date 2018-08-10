You are here:
Kerala rains updates: Pinarayi Vijayan appeals for contribution to CM's relief fund; will take aerial tour tomorrow

Aug 10, 2018
Kerala rains updates: Pinarayi Vijayan appeals for contribution to CM's relief fund; will take aerial tour tomorrow

  • 18:13 (IST)

    Indian Navy joins relief operations 

    Indian Navy's "Operation Madad" continued today with all resources available with Southern Naval Command. Two teams with Gemini boats commenced rescue operations at Kalpetta, Wayanad and at Panmarum where they evacuated 55 stranded people till 12:00 pm. Another team has been air-lifted by Seaking Helicopter to Kalpetta with all gears and 2 Electric Generators which was requested by Wayanad District Collector. Three additional diving teams have also been dispatched to Aluva.

  • 17:47 (IST)

    69 tourists marooned at Munnar resort rescued safely 

    Sixty nine tourists, including 20 foreigners, who were stranded at a resort in Munnar have been safely rescued, according to NDTV.  Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said all the tourists of Plum Judy resort at Pallivasal in Munnar were safe. The army was deployed to help clear the road leading to the Plum Judy resort in Pallivasal in Munnar. The tourists will now be shifted to Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) hotels. 

    The batch of marooned tourists included 24 foreign tourists from countries, including Russia, Saudi Arabia and Oman, officials said.

  • 17:20 (IST)

    More water could be released from Cherthoni dam tomorrow, say reports

    According to News18 KeralaCherthoni dam is expected to release more water. The news website reported that 800 lakh liters of water may be released between 5 am to 2 pm tomorrow. 

  • 17:13 (IST)

    Revenue minister E Chandrasekharan says state govt ready to deal with flood situation 

    Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said that the state government is equipped to deal with the crisis. " The district administration is delivering a tremendous job by coordinating with all the departments. The government will provide all the assistance to the affected people. Free ration will be also provided to the families," Chandrasekharan said while conducting a review meeting in Aluva.

    Input by T. Anil/101 reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    17:09 (IST)

    Aluva district authorities impose restrictions on Vavubali ritual due to flood situation 

    With Aluva Mannapuram submerged under water, the district administration has brought strict restriction for performing Vavubali, an offering made to the deceased people, on Saturday. The rituals performed along the banks of Aluva river will be shifted to a higher platform. Over 30,000 people are expected to visit on Saturday morning to perform the rituals.

    Input by T. Anil/101 reporters

  • 17:01 (IST)

    Pondicherry CM assures all help to rain-hit Kerala

    Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today spoke over the phone to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and assured him of all help to tackle the situation there in the wake of torrential rains.
     
     
    "The situation in Kerala causes concern and Puducherry government is concerned about the development and all help and assistance would be extended by the territorial government," Narayanasamy told Vijayan.
     
    Narayanasamy also contacted officials in Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, and enquired about the situation there, the release said. PTI

  • 16:58 (IST)

    State authorities review situation at Aluva

    A control room has started functioning at Aluva to co-ordinate the activities of KWA to combat the rising levels and turbidity in the River Periyar. The control room will be functional 24x7 from 5 pm onwards today. 

    Input by: T. Anil/101 reporters

  • 16:19 (IST)

    Periyar river flows over flood mark in Idukki and Ernakulam 

  • 16:19 (IST)

    Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts on alert after spate in Periyar river, says Pinarayi Vijayan 

  • IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Idukki over next three days 

    An immediate succour from the grim situation in Idukki is not likely with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district for the next three days. The department prediction showed that the present situation will continue at a few places in the district until Monday. The other central districts of Kottayam and Ernakulam will receive heavy rainfall till Saturday. Heavy rain will also lash the northern districts of Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayand till Saturday.

  • Even with five shutters open, water level continues to rise in Idukki dam 

    The water level in the Idukki reservoir has not come down even after opening all the five shutters of the Cheruthoni dam. In fact the water level in the reservoir has gone up from 2401.6 feet in the morning to 2401.72 feet in the afternoon. This is due to the continuous rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam. If the rain continues at this rate, the sluice gates of the dam may have to be lifted further to release more water. Currently, 600 cumecs of water is being discharged through the five shutters. 

  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to take aerial survey of Idukki, Wayanad and Errnakulam districts

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take an aerial survey of the rescue and relief operations being carried out following the torrential rains and landslides in the central and northern districts of the state. Vijayan will be accompanied by state revenue minister E Chandrashakharan and chief secretary Tom Jose. Sources in the CMO said that Vijayan will review the operations in Idukki, Wayanad and Errnakulam districts.

  • 15:51 (IST)

    Renault Yard in Kalamassery inundated with water after heavy rainfall

    Image procured by Sulekha Nair 

  • 15:46 (IST)

    Fifth shutter of Cheruthoni dam was opened after 26 years

    Input by T. Anil/101 reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:44 (IST)

    Army's engineering team arrives in Bhoothankettu to tackle flood situation

    A 32-member Indian Army engineering team has arrived at Bhoothankettu, the entry point of Periyar river in Ernakulam district, to help the local authorities in tackling floods to be triggered by the influx of water from Idukki district.

    All the five shutters of the dam, one of the most picturesque dams in Kerala, have already been opened. People living on the banks of the river have also been evacuated. Additional forces of police have been deployed at Bhoothankettu to control people swarming the area to see the water flow through the dam.

  • 15:28 (IST)

    Water recedes in Palakkad district 

    In Palakkad district, the flood waters have started receding today as the quantity of water being released from Malampuzha dam has been reduced and Palakkad town is limping back to normal. However, many areas are still inundated and people were seen trying to save their belongings, PTI reported. 

  • 15:27 (IST)

    Five columns of army deployed in northern Kerala districts 

    Five columns of Army has been deployed in the state's northern districts since last night, and small bridges have been constructed to evacuate people stranded at various places in Kozhikode and Wayanad.

    Col Ajai Sharma, the Commandant of DSC Centre, who is overseeing relief and rescue operations, said five columns of Army has been deployed in the northern districts since last night. "The haphazard development along the streams has affected the natural flow of rivers, which is a challenge right now," he said. Small bridges have been constructed to evacuate stranded people in various places in Kozhikode and Wayanad areas, and rescue operations are currently underway. "The situation is under control," he said.
     
     
    The Indian Navy has put on alert its Southern Naval Command in view of the rising water level in the Periyar river and a possible inundation of parts of Wellingdon Island surrounded by the backwaters of Kochi.

  • 15:24 (IST)

    Ernakulam district on high alert, close to 4,000 people evacuated so far 

    Due to a spate in the Periyar river, over 4000 people have been evacuated from the Ernakulam district alone, a report in Hindustan Times said. "We are on a high alert. At least 4,000 people living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to relief camps. We have closed all educational institutions in affected areas," said Ernakulam district collector Mohamed Safirulla.   

  • Rajnath to arrive in Kerala on Sunday

    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be arriving in Kerala on Sunday to review the rescue and relief operations underway in Kerala following the heavy rain and opening of the shutters of 25 dams across the state. 

    Reports from Delhi said that the minister had offered all assistance to the state. A delegation of MPs from Kerala had earlier met Rajnath Singh and appraised with the situation in the state.

  • 14:57 (IST)

    Investor Porinju Veliyath tweets

  • 13 villages, 4,000 families likely to be affected in Aluva

    Around 13 villages in Aluva taluk are expected to be affected by the release of the water from Idukki Dam. The initial calculation puts the number of families likely to be affected at 4,000. But with more water being released through all five shutters, that number may also rise.

  • Cheruthoni town fully submerged

    After the fifth shutter was opened, it took only 35 minutes for the water from the reservoir to cross Cheruthoni town. The Cheruthoni bridge has been fully submerged. From Cheruthoni, water will reach Aluva through Kothamangalam and Kalady within six hours.

  • One column of Army personnel stationed at Aluva

    One column of Army has been stationed in Aluva district to deal with any eventualities arising from a huge influx of water from Idukki dam following the opening of all the five shutters of the Cheruthoni dam. Currently 400,000 litres of water per second is being released into the Periyar river, on the banks of which the highly dense Aluva town sits.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:39 (IST)

    WATCH: Outflow of water from Cheruthoni Dam has touched 6 lakh liter per second

    Inputs: T.Anil/ 101 reporters

  • WATCH: Rescue operation by the Indian Army

    In a press statement, the defence ministry said that the Army and Air Force swung into action for the disaster relief and rescue operation which is going on in the disaster hit districts In Kerala. Total eight columns of Army have been deployed in different parts of kerala. 

    The Army station located at Pangode in Trivandrum had already deployed one column of Army personnel under the supervision of a Captain rank officer in Idukki district.  They are stationed at Adimali in Idukki and rescue operation is progressing.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:20 (IST)

    WATCH: 50-member NDRF team arrived at Cheruthoni to lead the rescue operations

    Input by T. Anil/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:17 (IST)

    All shutters of Idukki Dam opened: NDRF team kept on standby

    All shutters of Cheruthoni Dam opened. Water level has been on the rise and the levels are hitting dangerous numbers. A 50-member NDRF team has arrived at Cheruthoni to lead the rescue operations.

    Video by Naveen Nair

  • Evacuation of people living on the banks of Periyar has begun

    The evacuation of people living on the banks of Periyar river has begun following the opening of all the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam. While people in the down stream areas in Idukki have already been evacuated, those in Ernakulam district are being shifted to safer places. 

    Currently 400 cumecs water per second is being released. This will be increased phase by phase to 700 cumecs. The release of water following the opening of the fifth shutter may submerge low-lying areas of Aluva and Kalamaserry areas in Ernakulam district. The water from Idukki reservoir will take at least six hours to reach Aluva. The current water level in the reservoir is 2,401.6 feet. The maximum capacity of the dam is 2,403 feet.

  • Outflow of water from Idukki is 4.25 lakh litres per second

    The outflow of water from Idukki dam is 4.25 lakh litres per second which is first time in history. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:51 (IST)

    Revenue minister E Chandrasekharan at Aluva manappuram

    Image sourced from the office of the district collector

    Input by T. Anil/ 101 reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:50 (IST)

    Army, Air Force swing into action for disaster relief and rescue ops

    Army and Air Force swing into action for the disaster relief and rescue operation which is taking place in the disaster hit districts of Kerala.Total eight columns of Army personnel have been deployed in different parts of Kerala. 

    The Indian Air Force has pressed into action with two helicopters for the search and rescue operation. One Mi-17IV and an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) have been deployed from Sulur Air Force base.  One AN-32 aircraft was flown to Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu to airlift the NDRF personnel for enhanced rescue operations and were brought to Kozhikode.

    Input: T. Anil/101 Reporters

  • JUST IN: Fifth shutter of Idukki Dam opened

    The fifth shutter of the Idukki dam has been opened with water level continuing to rise in the reservoir in Kerala. The fourth shutter of the dam listed an hour ago.  Earlier in the day, three shutters of the dam were raised by 100 cm with 425 cumecs water gushing out every second. An alert has been issued to people living in the downstream areas and on the banks of Cheruthoni and Periyar rivers.

  • 13:40 (IST)

    3 times the volume of water that is being released now will have to be spilled, will raise water level in Periyar: CMO

    "As the water-level in Idukki dam continues to rise, more water will have to be released. It has been estimated that at least 3 times the volume that is being released now will have to be spilled. This will raise the water-level in Periyar river and its subsidiaries."


    Considering the situation, Pinarayi has instructed to alert the people living in downstream areas with the help of announcements. He has also instructed to relocate people living in vulnerable areas.

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Pinarayi Vijayan satisfied with flood relief efforts by Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reviewed the efforts taken to tackle the rain havoc, the chief minister's office tweeted on Friday. "The meeting expressed satisfaction at the flood relief efforts being carried out by Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF & Coast Guard."

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:33 (IST)

    KSEL demands shutters of Cheruthoni Dam be opened

    The Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd has approached the district collector and sought permission to lift the shutters of Cheruthoni dam. The KSEBL proposes to increase the release from the Cheruthoni dam upward of 600 cumecs. The board's move came with the water level about to touch the maximum level of 2403 ft. "The safety of dam needs to be taken care of. The shutter will be lifted further with the board getting permission from the revenue Department," a official with the KSEBL.

    Inputs: T. Anil/101 reporters

  • 13:23 (IST)

    Watch: Indian Navy's Seaking 42C conduct relief operation in Kerala

  • 13:22 (IST)

    Mohanlal tweets images of 'selfless soldiers of Kerala'

  • 13:07 (IST)

    In Lok Sabha, Congress, CPM demand special package for Kerala floods

    P Karunakaran of the CPM and KC Venugopal of Congress have both brought up the issue of floods and rivers running in spate in Kerala in the Lok Sabha on Friday, and requested the Centre to direct military assistance in rescue work, and also sought a special financial package for the state of Kerala.

  • Kerala govt bans tourism in Idukki

    The Kerala government has banned tourism in Idukki district in view of the continous rains in the district. State Tourism Minister Kadkampally Surendran said that the tourists holed up in the district will be shifted to safe places in the neighbouring districts.

    He said that the tourists trapped in Plumjudy and Pulimoottil resort in Lakshmi estate following landslides were safe.

  • Sudden opening of Idukki shutters displaces many families in Kuttikatt village in Ernakulam

    The opening of the shutters of Idukki has come as a nightmare to 65 families at Kuttikkatt village near Eloor in Ernakulam district. The area was submerged after only one shutter was opened. A report in Asianet channel said that people vacated their houses leaving all the valuables behind as water gushed into the houses.  

    “I have only this dress I am wearing. We have TV, fridge, washing machine and other electronic equipment. I don’t know what will be left when we return home after the rain,” said a woman in her forties. “We were alerted about the flood in Periryar river. However, we never expected the shutters will be opened so fast. We have lost everything,” said a middle-aged man. 

    Most of the families have been put up in a relief camp at Eloor, where the government has made all arrangements to provide food and other essentials to the displaced families.

    Image: Inside a relief camp/Sourced by TK Devasia

  • 12:54 (IST)

    241 relief camps opened, 15,695 people shifted out of low-lying areas

    According to state disaster control room sources, 241 relief camps have been opened and 15,695 people have been shifted from low-lying areas. Over 5,500 people from Wayanad district, where a red alert had been sounded yesterday, have been shifted to relief camps, the sources said this morning. In Ernakulam, 3,456 people have been shifted to camps following floods after 4 shutters of the Idamalayar dam were opened on Thursday. 

  • Cheruthoni town submerged after 2 more shutters of Idduki Dam were opened this morning

    The Cheruthoni town has been submerged in water after two more shutters of the Idukki dam were opened in the morning leading to a discharge of 300,000 litres of water per second.

    A bridge on the Periyar river in the town was completely destroyed by the gushing waters from the reservoirs. The bus stand in the town is under water. The government has declared holiday for workers in the estates in the plantation sector in Idukki.

    Images sourced by TK Devasaia

  • 12:31 (IST)

    Centre assures all kinds of assistance: Rajnath tells Vijayan

  • 12:29 (IST)

    Pinarayi Vijayan cancels all programmes till 12 Aug

  • 12:28 (IST)

    HD Kumaraswamy offers Rs 10 crore to Kerala as relief fund

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Narendra Modi calls Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss Kerala floods

  • Govt cautions villagers living on the banks of Pampa river

    The shutters of Kochu Pampa dam, part of Sabarigiri hydro-electric project in Pathanamthitta district, have been opened after the water level in the reservoir reached the maximum capacity as heavy rains continued to lash the district. The situation has worsened after three days of unabated rains.

    The shutters of Moozhiyar and Kakki dams in the district were opened earlier. The opening of these dams will inundate the Kuttanad region, most parts of which are already under water. Most of the water bodies, including Pampa river, are on spate. The district collector has asked people living on the banks of the Pampa river to remain cautious.

  • Flights not suspended: CIAL

    Cochin International Airport released a statement and said that they have reviewed the situation and operational area of the airport has not been affected. "There is no need to suspend flights. NO CANCELLATIONS," a press release said.

  • Kumarawamy govt sanctions Rs 10-crore assistance to Kerala

    The Karnataka government has extended a helping hand to the Kerala government in relief operations by sanctioning Rs 10 crore and sending a team of doctors to the state. Reports from Bangalore said that Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has directed state chief secretary T M Vijayabhaskar to send all possible assistance to the government.

    The report said that the neighbouring government had opened the shutters of the dams on the Kabani River to clear way for water from Banasagara Sagar dam in Wayanad district to flow to Karnataka.

    Image: NDRF teams lead rescue and relief operations in affected areas/Naveen Nair

  • Tourists trapped in Idukki, rescued by Army

    Thirty tourists, including several foreign who were trapped in a resort at Pallivasal in Idukki district following a landslide have been rescued. The tourists who were holed up the Plum Judy resort since Wednesday were rescued by the Army.

    Devikulam tehsildar K A Shaji said that the resort was cut off following the landslide.

    Image: NDRF teams working to clear uprooted trees and debri from restricting the flow of water downsteam/Naveen Nair

Kerala Rains LIVE updates: Indian Navy's "Operation Madad" continued today with all resources available with Southern Naval Command. Two teams with Gemini boats commenced rescue operations at Kalpetta, Wayanad and at Panmarum where they evacuated 55 stranded people till 12:00 pm. Another team has been air-lifted by Seaking Helicopter to Kalpetta with all gears and 2 Electric Generators which was requested by Wayanad District Collector. Three additional diving teams have also been dispatched to Aluva.

Sixty nine tourists, including 20 foreigners, who were stranded at a resort in Munnar have been safely rescued, according to NDTV.  Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said all the tourists of Plum Judy resort at Pallivasal in Munnar were safe.

IMD predicted that central districts of Kottayam and Ernakulam will receive heavy rainfall till Saturday. Heavy rain will also lash the northern districts of Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayand till Saturday.

An immediate succour from the grim situation in Idukki is not likely with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district for the next three days. The department prediction showed that the present situation will continue at a few places in the district until Monday.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir has not come down even after opening all the five shutters of the Cheruthoni dam. In fact the water level in the reservoir has gone up from 2401.6 feet in the morning to 2401.72 feet in the afternoon. This is due to the continuous rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam. If the rain continues at this rate, the sluice gates of the dam may have to be lifted further to release more water. Currently, 600 cumecs of water is being discharged through the five shutters.

A 32-member Indian Army engineering team has arrived at Bhoothankettu, the entry point of Periyar river in Ernakulam district, to help the local authorities in tackling floods to be triggered by the influx of water from Idukki district. Meanwhile, reports said that the death toll has risen to 28 in the past 48 hours in the state.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be arriving in Kerala on Sunday to review the rescue and relief operations underway in Kerala following the heavy rain and opening of the shutters of 25 dams across the state.

Around 13 villages in Aluva taluk are expected to be affected by the release of the water from Idukki Dam. The initial calculation puts the number of families likely to be affected at 4,000. But with more water being released through all five shutters, that number may also rise.

While people in the down stream areas in Idukki have already been evacuated, those in Ernakulam district are being shifted to safer places.  Currently 400 cumecs water per second is being released. This will be increased phase by phase to 700 cumecs. The release of water following the opening of the fifth shutter may submerge low-lying areas of Aluva and Kalamaserry areas in Ernakulam district. The water from Idukki reservoir will take at least six hours to reach Aluva. The current water level in the reservoir is 2401.6 feet. The maximum capacity of the dam is 2403 feet.

The Kerala government has declared a half day holiday for government employees in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts on Friday afternoon in view of the torrential rain and floods. The factories and commercial establishments in Ernakulam have also been alerted. All shops around the Aluva Manappuram have been shut down.

The evacuation of people living on the banks of Periyar river has begun following the opening of all the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam. The fifth shutter of the Idukki dam has been opened with water level continuing to rise in the reservoir in Kerala. The outflow of water from Idukki dam is 4.25 lakh litres per second which is first time in history.

The fourth shutter of the dam listed an hour ago. Earlier in the day, three shutters of the dam were raised by 100 cm with 425 cumecs water gushing out every second. An alert has been issued to people living in the downstream areas and on the banks of Cheruthoni and Periyar rivers.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reviewed the efforts taken to tackle the rain havoc, the chief minister's office tweeted on Friday. "The meeting expressed satisfaction at the flood relief efforts being carried out by Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF & Coast Guard." "As the water-level in Idukki dam continues to rise, more water will have to be released. It has been estimated that at least 3 times the volume that is being released now will have to be spilled. This will raise the water-level in Periyar river and its subsidiaries."

Indian Navy's Seaking 42C chopper conduct relief operation in flooded areas of Kerala. Actor Mohanlal tweeted a video of the territorial Army conducting rescue operations and said, "A quick reaction rescue team of 122 TA Battalion of Kannur has been carrying massive rescue operations. The undaunted selfless service of these soldiers of Kerala is really commendable and we are highly proud of our brave hearts - "The Kannur Terriers."

One more shutter of the Idukki dam has been opened. The authorities decided to open the fourth shutter as there was no reduction in the water in the reservoir even after raising the height of the three sluice gates in the morning. The current water level in the dam is 2401.5 feet. The total capacity of the reservoir is 2403 feet. Reports said that the water flow to the reservoir was continuing following the continuing heavy rains in the catchment areas of the dam.

The Cheruthoni town has been submerged in water after two more shutters of the Idukki dam were opened in the morning leading to a discharge of 300,000 litres of water per second. A bridge on the Periyar river in the town was completely destroyed by the gushing waters from the reservoirs. The bus stand in the town is under water. The government has declared holiday for workers in the estates in the plantation sector in Idukki.

Rajnath Singh tried to reach chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan but failed. After several attempts, Union home minister told reporters that the Centre will extend all kinds of assistance that Kerala might need.

Cochin International Airport released a statement and said that they have reviewed the situation and operational area of the airport has not been affected. "There is no need to suspend flights. NO CANCELLATIONS," a press release said.

The water levels have decreased in Idukki. Water from Idukki will take 8 hours to reach densely populated Aluva. Water levels have gone up in and around Periyar river. According to local sources, 62 relief camps have been opened in affected areas. Around 3,000 to 3,500 members from 182 families have been shifted to these camps.

The sluice gates of three shutters of Idukki dam have been further raised to release more water from the reservoir. This has been done to avoid opening of more shutters. Currently three of the five shutters are open. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has cancelled all his official programmes for the next three days to focus on the flood rescue and relief operations. He has appealed to the district authorities in affected areas to inform people about the risks and precautionary measures to be taken to face the situation.

The shutters of Cheruthoni dam will once again be lifted at around 11.30 am to release 300 cumecs of water i.e 3 lakh litres per second. "This is expected to further deteriorate the situation. It is too early to say which are the areas which will be flooded. But Aluva, Kothamangalam, Angamally, Perumbavoor are areas which could be affected. Though the Kochi airport was closed for some time yesterday, the situation is not as bad as it was in 2013 when the airport was shut, says Saju Paul, former MLA. Kerala.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is addressing an emergency review meeting with various government officials. District authorities enable mic announcements through affected districts to advise people to move to safe places. Many such efforts have been launched in view of the possibility of opening the other shutters.

Very high alert has been issued in Kerala even as officials started evacuation in the town of Cheruthoni. Following the opening of two more shutters of Idduki dam, district authorities have started evacuating 140 families in the Cheruthoni town. An Asianet TV channel report said that 40 families will be first shifted to relief camps. Though five relief camps have been readied, most people preferred to go to their relatives’ houses.

All schools and colleges, including professional colleges in Kothamangalam, Kunnathunad, Aluva and Paravur taluks of Ernakulam district in Kerala have been given a holiday considering the rain situation. Schools in Kalamassery municipality, Cheranallur, Kadamakudy panchayats have also been given holiday, reports have said.

As heavy rains continued to lash various parts of Kerala, two more shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam, part of the Idukki Reservoir, were opened today as the water level touched 2,401 feet. For the first time in the last 26 years, a shutter of the Cheruthoni Dam was opened yesterday and two more were opened at 7 am.

The full reservoir level is 2,403 feet and storage capacity is 69,268 Mcft and storage percentage is 97.61 percent. The South-west monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala resulting in heavy rains in various parts of the state since the past two days.

So far 26 people have been killed, including 11 in high range Idukki in landslips yesterday as rain continued to pound the southern state. Idukki has received 129.80 mm rainfall. With water levels rising in various dams and reaching almost maximum capacity, shutters of at least 22 reservoirs in the state have been opened to drain out excess water.

According to state disaster control room sources, 241 relief camps have been opened and 15,695 people have been shifted from low-lying areas.

Over 5,500 people from Wayanad district, where a red alert had been sounded yesterday, have been shifted to relief camps, the sources said this morning. In Ernakulam, 3,456 people have been shifted to camps following floods after 4 shutters of the Idamalayar dam were opened yesterday.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin at 8 am, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely to affect Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad districts.

The government has asked tourists not to go to high range areas and dam sites.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had described the flood situation in the state as "very grim" and it was for the first time in the history of the state that 24 dams had been opened at a time following the water level reaching maximum capacity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Kerala Chief Minister yesterday in the wake of heavy rains and floods in the state, and offered all possible assistance to those affected.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of the state. Offered all possible assistance to those affected. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in the wake of this calamity," the PM said in a tweet.

The services of Army, Navy and Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been sought in the flood-hit areas.


