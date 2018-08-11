You are here:
Kerala rains: Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help flood affected people in state

India Press Trust of India Aug 11, 2018 12:03:05 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed concern over the flood situation in Kerala and urged party workers in the rain-battered state to help those in need.

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. PTI

He said the unprecedented rainfall has wrecked havoc in the southern state, destroying property and forcing thousands to abandon their houses. "Unprecedented rainfall has created havoc in Kerala, destroying property and forcing thousands to abandon their homes. I urge each and every Congress worker in Kerala to step up and help those in need. My prayers and thoughts are with the people of Kerala in this difficult time," he said on Twitter.

The floods in Kerala have caused widespread devastation in the state, killing many people. So far 29 people have lost their lives in the heavy rains since 8 August and over 50,000 persons have been shifted to relief camps.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 12:03 PM

