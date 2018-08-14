You are here:
Kerala rains: Pinarayi Vijayan govt puts off Onam celebrations to utilise money for relief, rescue operations

India Press Trust of India Aug 14, 2018 15:32:11 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Reeling under the unprecedented havoc caused by heavy rains, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided do away with the 'Onam' celebrations this year and instead utilise the amount for relief operations.

An aeriel view of the floods in Aluva after heavy rains, in Kerala. PTI

Thirty-nine persons have so far lost their lives in landslides and floods caused due to the heavy rains, which has destroyed 20,000 houses and damaged 10,000 km of roads in the state since 8 August.

The government has resolved not to organise programmes held every year as part of the 'Onam' festivities, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, told reporters here.

The amount set apart for the celebrations would be used for relief work in the state, he added. The government organises events across district headquarters and in the state capital during the week-long 'Onam' celebrations.

'Onam' (harvest festival) falls on August 25 this year. City streets are illuminated, handicrafts fairs, folk arts and various programmes are organised during the celebrations which concludes with a grand procession of floats in the state capital. Earlier, the state government had also postponed the annual Nehru trophy boat race.


