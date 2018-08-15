Kerala Floods Latest Updates: The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has informed that the discharge of water from Idukki dam will be increased to 1500 cumecs at 5 pm. I was increased from 1300 cumecs at 3 pm to 1400 cumecs at 4 pm
Unceasing heavy rains battered Kerala on Wednesday killing eight more people and taking the death toll to 47 since August 8, forcing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to seek generous public contributions to battle the worst floods in nearly a century.
Of the 14 districts, as many as 11 including Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Kannur and Ernakulam are on red alert, an official euphemism to mean that huge devastation was expected. The Cochin airport was shut till Saturday after flood waters entered the complex.
Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts are on orange alert, asking the authorities and people to be prepared as there was a higher likelihood of bad weather.
Those reported dead on Wednesday included a couple in Malappuram who were crushed after their house crumbled. Their six-year-old child is missing.
A person died in a Munnar lodge as it crashed. A 70-year-old woman near Pathanamthitta was electrocuted as her house was submerged. Landslides in Malappuram claimed lives too.
In a first, sluice gates of 33 dams across Kerala have been opened, following incessant rains since late Tuesday. More rains have been forecast till Saturday.
More and more people are pouring into relief camps, including those who had earlier returned to their homes in Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts.
The capital district on Wednesday witnessed heavy rains, submerging several low lying areas. Officials hurriedly opened 14 relief camps.
The famed tourist destination in Munnar has been closed for traffic, following flooding at the Old Munnar town.
The Sabarimala temple has warned pilgrims not to reach the shrine in view of the surging river waters in the vicinity.
Although special prayers were listed for Wednesday, the temple was closed to devotees as the river Pamba was in spate.
On Wednesday, Chief Minister Vijayan took the Independence Day salute despite rains here and urged everyone to contribute generously to overcome the challenge of the floods and its destruction.
The Idukki dam floodgates were reopened late on Tuesday as the water level in the Periyar river and its tributaries flowing through Ernakulam and Thrissur districts rose menacingly.
The shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam were opened at 2.35 a.m. after its water level crossed 140 feet.
People living in and around the dam were evacuated late on Tuesday.
The Cochin International Airport was on Wednesday closed till Saturday afternoon after water released from the Idukki dam flooded the area.
Airport Director A.C.K. Nair called the development "unprecedented".
"Why we decided to take this step is because since last night dams like Idukki, Mullaperiyar, Idamalayar have opened their shutters. The water released reaches the Periyar river and one of its tributaries flows close to the airport and it is overflowing, sending the waters to our operational area," said Nair.
He pointed out that with more rains predicted in the coming days, it was decided to close down the airport operations.
"Once the water recedes, it will take us 24 hours to clean up the area. Then only flights will resume. As of now we have decided to close down the airport till 2 p.m. of August 18," said Nair.
Cochin airport is one of the three international airports in the state, besides being the busiest.
The heaviest rains and floods since 1924 have caused massive destruction. Over 50,000 people are in relief camps and the damage to crops and properties is estimated to be over Rs 8,000 crore.
Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 17:48 PM
Rail route between Punalur (Kerala)- Chengotai (Tamil Nadu) disrupted after landslide
Image courtesy: Naveen Nair
With inputs from TK Devasia
Water logging at Sreekanteswara Temple in Thiruvananthapuram
Video by Naveen Nair
Inputs by TK Devasia
17:48 (IST)
IMD predicts more rainfall over next two days
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains accompanied with gusty winds with speed reaching 60 kmph in all the 14 districts today. Red Alert has been issued in all the 14 districts of Kerala. IMD has also issued Red Alert for Idukki and Ernakulam districts on Thursday.
17:42 (IST)
Four NDRF teams airlifted from Pune to carry out rescue ops in Kerala
Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Pune Airport to Kerala for rescue operations. They have full-wave rectified (FWR) equipment and communication equipment with them, ANI reported.
17:39 (IST)
17:28 (IST)
Rail route between Punalur (Kerala)- Chengotai (Tamil Nadu) disrupted after landslide
Image courtesy: Naveen Nair
17:22 (IST)
Death toll in rain-related incidents since 8 August rises to 54
The fresh bout of heavy rain has claimed 21 lives in various parts of Kerala. Seven members of a family who died after a mass of earth fell on their house at Peringavu in Malappuram district are among the dead. One person is feared to be trapped in the debris. Moreover, in the high-range Idukki district, an 85-year-old woman was killed in Elakkal and a 52-year-old woman died in Keerithode when mounds of earth fell on their homes.
A man from Tamil Nadu was killed last evening when earth fell on a hotel he was working in Munnar while six other employees were rescued. In a similar incident, a couple and their six-year-old son were killed when earth fell on their house at Kondotty in Malappuram district early on Wednesday. A fisherman was electrocuted in Thrissur after he came in contact with a live electric wire. With this, the death toll in the heavy rain since 8 August has risen to 54.
With inputs from TK Devasia
17:15 (IST)
Water logging at Sreekanteswara Temple in Thiruvananthapuram
Video by Naveen Nair
17:07 (IST)
Schools, colleges closed in 8 districts tomorrow
The educational institutes will remain shut in the following eight districts tomorrow, owing to flooding and predictions of more rainfall: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kottayam, Livemint reported.
In Ernakulam, the administration has declared holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, both on 16 and 17 August. Eleven of 14 districts in Kerala are on high alert.
Inputs by TK Devasia
17:06 (IST)
Water flow from Idukki Dam raised to 1,500 cumecs; Periyar river to swell further
The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has informed that the discharge of water from Idukki dam will be increased to 1500 cumecs at 5 pm. I was increased from 1300 cumecs at 3 pm to 1400 cumecs at 4 pm. KSDMA has appealed to the people near the dam and those living on the banks of the Periyar river to remain cautious.
16:51 (IST)
Top IAS officers in state asked to assist District Collectors, supervise disaster relief efforts
According to the latest government order, several top-ranking IAS officers have been asked to report on duty and assist the district collectors in managing the relief and rescue work.
16:38 (IST)
Indian Army rescued 23 people stranded in Ernakulam
A column of Garhwal Regiment rescued 23 civilians from HIL colony in Eloor, Ernakulam. The column used ingenuity and modified tubes and utensils to rescue the women and children stranded in the area.
16:30 (IST)
Priority to get safe drinking water to residents, says Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan held an emergency meeting earlier in the day, to monitor the flood situation in the state. He said, "We're witnessing something that has never happened before in the history of Kerala. Almost all dams are opened. Most of our water treatment plants are submerged, motors are damaged. We're keeping all this in mind but our priority is to get drinking water to the people," Vijayan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
16:25 (IST)
Kerala battles 'unprecedented' flood situation, gates 35 of 39 dams opened for the first time
Sluice gates of 35 out of 39 dams have been opened for the first time in the history of the state. The opening of all the 13 shutters of the Mullapperiyar dam, maintained and operated by Tamil Nadu, has led to floods in several areas in the downstream including the densely populated Aluva town. The shutters were opened after the water-level crossed the Supreme Court-approved 142. Even after opening all the shutters the water level remained at the maximum storage capacity.
16:21 (IST)
Kerala govt approaches Indian Navy to use Wellingdon naval airport
Following the suspension of operations in the Cochin International Airport till 2 pm on 2 August, the Kerala government has approached Navy to explore the possibility of using the naval airport at the Wellingdon Island for operating smaller aircraft. The government has also urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to divert the Kochi-bound flights to Karipur airport at Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram airport instead of Mumbai and Bangalore airports. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been asked to operate special services to take the passengers in the diverted flights to their respective destinations.
16:19 (IST)
'Celebrate Independence Day by helping flood-hit people,' Pinarayi Vijayan appeals to citizen
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged people to contribute generously in the wake of the state's worst flood disaster in 94 years even as he took the Independence Day salute in Trivandrum in pouring rain.
"We are celebrating this year's Independence Day when the floods have ravaged the state. It is a disaster that has never been witnessed in the state. But if all of us join hands, we will be able to handle any disaster," he said.
Vijayan urged people to contribute generously to the Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund. "Whatever the contribution, small or big, let us make this year's Independence Day an occasion to help."