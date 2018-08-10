Kerala Rains LIVE updates: The sluice gates of three shutters of Idukki dam have been further raised to release more water from the reservoir. This has been done to avoid opening of more shutters. Currently three of the five shutters are open. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has cancelled all his official programmes for the next three days to focus on the flood rescue and relief operations. He has appealed to the district authorities in affected areas to inform people about the risks and precautionary measures to be taken to face the situation.
The shutters of Cheruthoni dam will once again be lifted at around 11.30 am to release 300 cumecs of water i.e 3 lakh litres per second. "This is expected to further deteriorate the situation. It is too early to say which are the areas which will be flooded. But Aluva, Kothamangalam, Angamally, Perumbavoor are areas which could be affected. Though the Kochi airport was closed for some time yesterday, the situation is not as bad as it was in 2013 when the airport was shut, says Saju Paul, former MLA. Kerala.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is addressing an emergency review meeting with various government officials. District authorities enable mic announcements through affected districts to advise people to move to safe places. Many such efforts have been launched in view of the possibility of opening the other shutters.
Very high alert has been issued in Kerala even as officials started evacuation in the town of Cheruthoni. Following the opening of two more shutters of Idduki dam, district authorities have started evacuating 140 families in the Cheruthoni town. An Asianet TV channel report said that 40 families will be first shifted to relief camps. Though five relief camps have been readied, most people preferred to go to their relatives’ houses.
All schools and colleges, including professional colleges in Kothamangalam, Kunnathunad, Aluva and Paravur taluks of Ernakulam district in Kerala have been given a holiday considering the rain situation. Schools in Kalamassery municipality, Cheranallur, Kadamakudy panchayats have also been given holiday, reports have said.
As heavy rains continued to lash various parts of Kerala, two more shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam, part of the Idukki Reservoir, were opened today as the water level touched 2,401 feet. For the first time in the last 26 years, a shutter of the Cheruthoni Dam was opened yesterday and two more were opened at 7 am.
The full reservoir level is 2,403 feet and storage capacity is 69,268 Mcft and storage percentage is 97.61 percent. The South-west monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala resulting in heavy rains in various parts of the state since the past two days.
So far 26 people have been killed, including 11 in high range Idukki in landslips yesterday as rain continued to pound the southern state. Idukki has received 129.80 mm rainfall. With water levels rising in various dams and reaching almost maximum capacity, shutters of at least 22 reservoirs in the state have been opened to drain out excess water.
According to state disaster control room sources, 241 relief camps have been opened and 15,695 people have been shifted from low-lying areas.
Over 5,500 people from Wayanad district, where a red alert had been sounded yesterday, have been shifted to relief camps, the sources said this morning. In Ernakulam, 3,456 people have been shifted to camps following floods after 4 shutters of the Idamalayar dam were opened yesterday.
According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin at 8 am, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely to affect Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad districts.
The government has asked tourists not to go to high range areas and dam sites.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had described the flood situation in the state as "very grim" and it was for the first time in the history of the state that 24 dams had been opened at a time following the water level reaching maximum capacity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Kerala Chief Minister yesterday in the wake of heavy rains and floods in the state, and offered all possible assistance to those affected.
"Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of the state. Offered all possible assistance to those affected. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in the wake of this calamity," the PM said in a tweet.
The services of Army, Navy and Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been sought in the flood-hit areas.
Highlights
Revenue Minister E Chandrashekharan said that the government had sought hi-tech equipment required for rescue and relief operations from the Military Engineering department, Bangalore. The equipment will be brought to Nedumbaserry at Kochi and Karippur airport in Kozhikode and deployed in the affected areas.
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala appeals to the government to suspend the upcoming Onam festivities and use the same money for rehabilitation of people affected by the floods
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has cancelled all his official engagements for the next three days to focus on the flood rescue and relief operations. He has appealed to the district authorities in affected areas to inform people about the risks and precautionary measures to be taken to face the situation.
Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has cancelled all his official programmes outside state capital. He will continue in Thiruvananthapuram to take stock of the deteriorating situation in Kerala.
The sluice gates of three shutters of Idukki dam have been further raised to release more water from the reservoir. This has been done to avoid opening of more shutters. Currently three of the five shutters are open.
It is too early to say which are the areas which will be flooded. But Alwaye, Kothamangalam, Angamally, Perumbavoor are areas which could be affected. Though the Kochi airport was closed for some time yesterday, the situation is not as bad as it was in 2013 when the airport was shut, says Saju Paul, former MLA. Kerala.
The shutters of Cheruthoni dam will once again be lifted at around 11.30 am to release 300 cumecs of water i.e 3 lakh litres per second. This is expected to further deteriorate the situation.
Water levels on the rise downstream of Periyar river after shutters went up in Cheruthoni dam. Idukki Dam as such don't have shutters and the water is drained through Cheruthoni Dam.
District authorities enable mic announcements through affected districts to advise people to move to safe places. Many such efforts have been launched in view of the possibility of opening the other shutters. Several vehicles with mikes mounted on them have been pressed into service on both sides of the river.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses an emergency review meeting with various government officials.
The Ernakulam district administration has asked people living on the banks of Periyar river to move to relief camps or other safe places as the water discharged from the Idukki reservoir have started flooding several areas. With three shutters of the dam lifted up to 40 cm, 1,25,000 litres of water are flowing to the river per second.
The Kerala State Electricity Board is planning to release another 1,75,000 litres of water by either raising the shutters already opened or by opening the other two shutters. A final decision in this regard will be taken after taking stock of the situation. A high-level meeting led by Idukki district collector is in progress now.
Following the opening of two more shutters of Idduki dam, district authorities have started evacuating 140 families in the Cheruthoni town. An Asianet TV channel report said that 40 families will be first shifted to relief camps. Though five relief camps have been readied, most people preferred to go to their relatives’ houses.
All educational institutions including professional colleges in Kothamangalam, Kunnathunad, Aluva and Paravur taluks of Ernakulam district have been given a holiday today considering the rain situation. Similarly, schools in Kalamassery municipality, Cheranallur, Kadamakudy panchayats have also been given holiday.
The Indian Express reports: With water level in Idukki reservoir rising, three shutters of the Cheruthoni dam opened releasing 125 cumex of water; Periyar flowing in spate, people living near river banks asked to exercise caution.
"A ban has been imposed on the movement of heavy goods vehicles and tourist vehicles in the high ranges of Idukki. The decision was taken on account of unabated rains in the area," Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.
All three shutters of Idukki Dam opened 40 cm each. Situation will be reviewed at 11 am today. 2 more shutters likely to be opened after review.
Revenue minister E Chandasekharan has said that all families in the relief camp will be given free ration. Village officers to monitor water overflowing over the Cheruthony check dam. The private bus station and check dam are in the immediate flow area of the water.
Revenue Minister E Chandrashekharan said that the government had sought hi-tech equipment required for rescue and relief operations from the Military Engineering department, Bangalore. The equipment will be brought to Nedumbaserry at Kochi and Karippur airport in Kozhikode and deployed in the affected areas.
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala appeals to the government to suspend the upcoming Onam festivities and use the same money for rehabilitation of people affected by the floods
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has cancelled all his official engagements for the next three days to focus on the flood rescue and relief operations. He has appealed to the district authorities in affected areas to inform people about the risks and precautionary measures to be taken to face the situation.
Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has cancelled all his official programmes outside state capital. He will continue in Thiruvananthapuram to take stock of the deteriorating situation in Kerala.
The sluice gates of three shutters of Idukki dam have been further raised to release more water from the reservoir. This has been done to avoid opening of more shutters. Currently three of the five shutters are open.
It is too early to say which are the areas which will be flooded. But Alwaye, Kothamangalam, Angamally, Perumbavoor are areas which could be affected. Though the Kochi airport was closed for some time yesterday, the situation is not as bad as it was in 2013 when the airport was shut, says Saju Paul, former MLA. Kerala.
The shutters of Cheruthoni dam will once again be lifted at around 11.30 am to release 300 cumecs of water i.e 3 lakh litres per second. This is expected to further deteriorate the situation.
Water levels on the rise downstream of Periyar river after shutters went up in Cheruthoni dam. Idukki Dam as such don't have shutters and the water is drained through Cheruthoni Dam.
District authorities enable mic announcements through affected districts to advise people to move to safe places. Many such efforts have been launched in view of the possibility of opening the other shutters. Several vehicles with mikes mounted on them have been pressed into service on both sides of the river.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses an emergency review meeting with various government officials.
The Ernakulam district administration has asked people living on the banks of Periyar river to move to relief camps or other safe places as the water discharged from the Idukki reservoir have started flooding several areas. With three shutters of the dam lifted up to 40 cm, 1,25,000 litres of water are flowing to the river per second.
The Kerala State Electricity Board is planning to release another 1,75,000 litres of water by either raising the shutters already opened or by opening the other two shutters. A final decision in this regard will be taken after taking stock of the situation. A high-level meeting led by Idukki district collector is in progress now.
Following the opening of two more shutters of Idduki dam, district authorities have started evacuating 140 families in the Cheruthoni town. An Asianet TV channel report said that 40 families will be first shifted to relief camps. Though five relief camps have been readied, most people preferred to go to their relatives’ houses.
All educational institutions including professional colleges in Kothamangalam, Kunnathunad, Aluva and Paravur taluks of Ernakulam district have been given a holiday today considering the rain situation. Similarly, schools in Kalamassery municipality, Cheranallur, Kadamakudy panchayats have also been given holiday.
The Indian Express reports: With water level in Idukki reservoir rising, three shutters of the Cheruthoni dam opened releasing 125 cumex of water; Periyar flowing in spate, people living near river banks asked to exercise caution.
"A ban has been imposed on the movement of heavy goods vehicles and tourist vehicles in the high ranges of Idukki. The decision was taken on account of unabated rains in the area," Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.
All three shutters of Idukki Dam opened 40 cm each. Situation will be reviewed at 11 am today. 2 more shutters likely to be opened after review.
Revenue minister E Chandasekharan has said that all families in the relief camp will be given free ration. Village officers to monitor water overflowing over the Cheruthony check dam. The private bus station and check dam are in the immediate flow area of the water.