Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 Declared; Updates: Over 14, 000 students secure A+ grade; govt-aided schools perform best with 86.36%

Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 news and updates | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala announced the results of Class 12 exams today (Wednesday, 8 May). Students can check their scores on the official website of DHSE Kerala dhsekerala.gov.in.
In Kerala 12th board exam, the pass percentage is the highest in government-aided schools at 86.36 percent. Followed by government schools at 83.04 percent and unaided schools at 77.34 percent.
This year a total of 3,11,375 students cleared the Kerala 12th board exam. The overall pass percentage stands at 84.33 percent, a drop from 88.75 percent in 2018.
Around 14,000 students have obtained 'A+ grade' in Kerala Plus Two exam, while 183 candidates have secured a full 100% score with 1,200 marks.
Among districts, Wayanad had the best pass percentage and emerged as top performing district in Kerala 12th exam, while Pathanamathitta district had the lowest pass percentage at 83.04%.
Students can also check the results at keralaresults.nic.in and results.itschool.gov.in.
Earlier, an official of the DHSE had told India Today that the board was preparing to release Kerala Plus Two (higher secondary or Class 12 or Plus 2) results before the date it published the results last year.
This year students can also check the 2019 results of Kerala plus two exam Students by downloading the iExam app from Google Play. To find out, click here.
Last year, the Kerala DHSE results were declared on 10 May, 2018.
Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at dhsekerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the results for future reference
This year, DHSE Kerala had conducted the Plus One and Plus Two examinations from 6 to 27 March, 2019. Around 9 lakh students had appeared in the examinations. Last year, approximately 3.69 lakh candidates participated in the exam and the overall pass percentage was 83.75 percent.
Updated Date: May 08, 2019 12:43:08 IST
