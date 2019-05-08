Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: 84.33% students pass 12th board exam; Wayanad emerges best performing district

Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 date and time LATEST news and updates | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala announced the results of Class 12 exams today (Wednesday, 8 May). Students can check their scores on the official website of DHSE Kerala dhsekerala.gov.in.

This year a total of 3,11,375 students cleared the Kerala 12th board exam. The overall pass percentage stands at 84.33 percent, a drop from 88.75 percent in 2018.

Students can also check the results at keralaresults.nic.in and results.itschool.gov.in.

Earlier, an official of the DHSE had told India Today that the board was preparing to release Kerala Plus Two (higher secondary or Class 12 or Plus 2) results before the date it published the results last year.

This year students can also check the 2019 results of Kerala plus two exam Students by downloading the iExam app from Google Play. To find out, click here.

Last year, the Kerala DHSE results were declared on 10 May, 2018.

Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

This year, DHSE Kerala had conducted the Plus One and Plus Two examinations from 6 to 27 March, 2019. Around 9 lakh students had appeared in the examinations. Last year, approximately 3.69 lakh candidates participated in the exam and the overall pass percentage was 83.75 percent.

