Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: 84.33% students pass 12th board exam; Wayanad emerges best performing district

India FP Staff May 08, 2019 11:49:40 IST
  • 11:49 (IST)

    Wayanad emerges as top performing district

    Among districts, Wayanad had the best pass percentage and emerged as top performing district in Kerala 12th exam, while Pathanamathitta district had the lowest pass percentage at 83.04%.

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Science students perform best

    Science stream students performed best with pass percentage at 86.04 percent. While 79.82 percent students pass the Kerala Plus Two exam from Humanities stream and 84.65 percent clear exam from Commerce stream.

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Candidates can also check Kerala Plus Two 2019 results via SMS

    If students are unable to check the Kerala 12th board exam results via Internet, they can avail to SMS service. To receive Kerala Plus Two results on your phone, type: KERALA12<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER and send it to 56263.

    Read more on alternative ways of checking Kerala Plus Two scores here

  • 11:29 (IST)

    Pathanamthitta registers lowest pass percentage at 83.04%

    Among districts, Pathanamthitta district performs poor with pass percentage at 83.04 percent, a sharp contrast to its performance in Kerala SSLC Class 10 exam, where it had emerged as the top scoring district.

    Read more on Kerala DHSE 12 Result 2019 here

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Overall pass percentage of Kerala Plus Two exam is 84.33%

    This year a total of 3,11,375 students cleared the Kerala 12th board exam. The overall pass percentage stands at 84.33 percent, a drop from 88.75 percent in 2018.

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Kerala Plus Two Results Declared

    The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has announced the 2019 results of Class 12 exams.

  • 11:08 (IST)

    Kerala plus two results 2019 to be out at 12 pm

    According to media reports, the results of Kerala Class 12 exam will now be released at 12 pm. Earlier the result was supposed to be announced at 11 am today, (8 May).

  • 10:59 (IST)

    Kerala plus two results expected to be declared at 11 am

    Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will upload the 2019 results of plus two exam on the official website — dhsekerala.gov.in at 11.00 am. Students need their roll number/ registration number and date of birth to login to the Kerala official web portal. 

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Kerala SSLC 2019 results declared on 6 May

    The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala, had declared the 2019 results of SSLC Class 10 exam on 6 May, the same day CBSE had declared the Class 10 results.

    The overall pass percentage stood at 98.11% for SSLC Class 10 exam. In 2018, 97.84% students had cleared the SSLC exam in Kerala. Apart from the SSLC results, the Kerala government had also released THSLC, THSLC (Hearing impaired), SSLC (Hearing impaired) and AHSLC results.

  • 10:44 (IST)

    Where and how to check Kerala Plus Two 2019 resuts 

    Official websites Alternative websites
    http://dhsekerala.gov.in/ http://keralaresults.nic.in/
      http://results.itschool.gov.in/

  • 10:41 (IST)

    Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019 on official website:

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at dhsekerala.gov.in

    Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

    Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

    Step 5: Download the results for future reference

  • 10:36 (IST)

    Kerala plus two results can be checked via iExam app

    This year students can also check the 2019 results of Kerala plus two exam Students by downloading the iExam app from Google Play.

    To find out, click here

  • 10:31 (IST)

    79 schools had registered 100% performance in 2018 Kerala plus two exam

    While the overall performance stood at 83.75 percent, 79 schools across the state had registered 100% pass percentage in 2018 Kerala Class 12 exam. The pass percentage in vocational courses stood at 90.24 percent.

  • 10:27 (IST)

    Kannur district had registered highest pass percentage in 2018 at 86.75%

    Among districts in Kerala, Kannur had registered the highest pass percentage at 86.75 percent in 2018 Kerala Class 12 exams and Pathanamthitta had the lowest pass percentage at 77.16 percent.

  • 10:25 (IST)

    Overall pass percentage in 2018 Kerala plus two exam was 83.75%

    In 2018, a total 3.69 lakh students appeared fro Kerala plus two exam, with 3.09 lakh passing it. The overall pass percentage in 2018 Kerala Class 12 exam stood at 83.75 percent.

  • 10:21 (IST)

    Over 4 Lakh appeared for Kerala plus two exam in 2019 

    In 2019, around 9 lakh candidates registered for the higher secondary exam, including both plus one and plus two exams. While 4.3 lakh candidates registered for the Kerala 12th exams, the rest appeared for the first year intermediate exam.

  • 10:17 (IST)

    Kerala Plus Two results to be declared earlier this year

    This year, DHSE Kerala will declare the Class 12 results two days earlier than it did in last year. In 2018, the plus two results were announced on 10 May, five days before than it was announced in 2017.

  • 10:10 (IST)

    Official websites to check Kerala Plus Two scores

    Students can check their scores on the official website of DHSE Kerala dhsekerala.gov.in. Students can also check the results at keralaresults.nic.in and results.itschool.gov.in.

  • 10:05 (IST)

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2019 expected today

    The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is expected to declare the 2019 results of Class 12 exams today (Wednesday, 8 May) at 11 am.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 date and time LATEST news and updates | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala announced the results of Class 12 exams today (Wednesday, 8 May). Students can check their scores on the official website of DHSE Kerala dhsekerala.gov.in.

This year a total of 3,11,375 students cleared the Kerala 12th board exam. The overall pass percentage stands at 84.33 percent, a drop from 88.75 percent in 2018.

Students can also check the results at keralaresults.nic.in and results.itschool.gov.in.

Representational image. PTI

Earlier, an official of the DHSE had told India Today that the board was preparing to release Kerala Plus Two (higher secondary or Class 12 or Plus 2) results before the date it published the results last year.

This year students can also check the 2019 results of Kerala plus two exam Students by downloading the iExam app from Google Play. To find out, click here.

Last year, the Kerala DHSE results were declared on 10 May, 2018.

Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

This year, DHSE Kerala had conducted the Plus One and Plus Two examinations from 6 to 27 March, 2019. Around 9 lakh students had appeared in the examinations. Last year, approximately 3.69 lakh candidates participated in the exam and the overall pass percentage was 83.75 percent.

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 11:49:40 IST

