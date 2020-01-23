Kerala nurse working in Saudi Arabia tests positive for coronavirus; CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks MEA to ensure expert treatment

A woman from Kerala currently working as a nurse in Saudi Arabia has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, that has killed at least 17 people in China, making her the first Indian to be affected by the new virus. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asking him to ensure that the woman gets expert treatment, reports said.

Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, on Thursday, said that around 100 nurses from Kerala were tested and one of them was found infected. "Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well," Muraleedharan tweeted. He also said that the Indian Consulate in Jeddah would provide all possible assistance.

Update from @CGIJeddah : About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Corona virus. Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia https://t.co/jM0u5243GV — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) January 23, 2020

Reports said that the nurse, who has been identified as hailing from Ettumanoor in Kerala's Kottayam district, was infected when she came in contact with a Filipino nurse in Saudi Arabia.

Urging the MEA to take the case seriously, Vijayan, in his letter to Jaishankar, said, "Corona outbreak among nurses in Azir Aba Al Hayat hospital in Saudi Arabia should be considered seriously and necessary steps must be taken."

The MEA said that a screening process has been instituted for people coming from China.

"As far as protecting oneself while living in China is concerned, our Missions have made an effort for this there. But if you come to India you will have to go through the screening process," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in the weekly press briefing.

Between 9,000 to 13,000 passengers have reportedly been screened for the coronavirus so far at airports across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Thermal screening is being conducted for passengers arriving from China, including Hong Kong, The Indian Express reported.

With inputs from agencies

