Kerala not to file review petition on SC's Sabarimala verdict: RSS calls upon all stakeholders to come together, consider options

Hours after Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government will not file a review petition on the Supreme Court's verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) issued a press release calling upon all stakeholders, including spiritual and community leaders, to address the issue.

The RSS said in its press release: "The recent judgment on Sabarimala Devasthanam has evoked reactions all over the country. While we all respect the varied temple traditions followed by devotees in Bharat, we have to also honour the Honourable Supreme Court."

The press further stated that the case was an issue of a local temple tradition and faith to which sentiments of millions of devotees, including women, are attached. These sentiments of the devotees cannot be ignored while considering the judgment, the press release added.

"Unfortunately, the Kerala government has taken steps to implement the judgment with immediate effect without taking the sentiments of the devotees into consideration. There is an obvious reaction to the same by the devotees, especially women, who are protesting against the forceful breaking of the tradition," the press release added.

"While the Supreme Court judgment should be respected, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh calls upon all the stakeholders, including spiritual and community leaders to come together to analyse and address the issue availing judicial options also. They must convey their concerns on their right to worship in a manner which best suits their faith and devotion, to the authorities in a peaceful manner," the press release stated.

With inputs from PTI