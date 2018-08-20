Kerala must learn lessons from 2004 tsunami relief work in neighbouring Tamil Nadu; task for rehab agencies is mammoth

The ongoing floods situation in devastated Kerala takes one back to the weeks when parts of Tamil Nadu was battered by the December 2004 tsunami.

On the face of it, comparing tsunami to floods may look as preposterous as comparing fracture to a scratch. But there are as many dis-similarities between the two disasters, as there are similarities at least in some aspects of rehabilitation that Tamil Nadu needed then and Kerala needs now.

And there are lessons that those grappling with the Kerala disaster can learn from.

In Tamil Nadu alone, tsunami killed as many as 7,000 people. However, despite the massive difference in the death toll, the task of rehabilitation that lies ahead of Kerala will be same, if not bigger, than what its neighbouring state had to face. What makes that a disturbing prospect is the very wide sweep of Kerala's tragedy, the enormity of which is perhaps little understood by people outside the state.

Just consider some of the daunting challenges the Kerala government faces:

Nearly the entire state (at least 12-14 districts) was almost under water, and as the water recedes, the state government will have to start cleaning up, repairing and sanitising so that they made safe to use. It is a difficult task even for a developed nation with plentiful resources.

Clearing rubble from collapsed homes and landslides

Repairing and rebuilding a large number, still undetermined but perhaps running into lakhs, of homes

Cultivate vast areas of agricultural land again

Helping an unknown but evidently huge number of people who lost most or all of their belongings and livelihood

Tackle health hazards that follow all major disasters which, if not addressed on a war-footing, may turn into epidemics.

In contrast to the 2018 Kerala floods, which took the entire state, the 2004 tsunami was like a surgical attack by killer waves which struck relatively smaller places. Nagapattinam on Tamil Nadu's coast took the brunt of the assault on the morning of 26 December, 2004. A brand new Zen car was perched precariously on a wall, as if it had been lifted and placed there for safe-keeping. There was another car, and it was on the road, but the roof, doors and seats were gone. Only the steering wheel and the dashboard remained.

The beach was not a beach any longer. It was filled with tattered clothes, utensils, helmets and vehicle number plates. The scenes which unfolded in the following days were even more chilling. I watched decomposed bodies being wrenched out of debris, and I heard story after story of people losing their homes, and watching their family members washed away.

But soon after the tsunami struck and the water receded, the state and the central government jumped in with rescue and relief efforts. Unlike Kerala, where there are still districts which are cut off and disaster management teams are still struggling to gain access.

Kerala's stubborn flood water

The problem in Kerala lies in its water. The water has not only inundated much larger areas than the tsunami did in Tamil Nadu, but it refuses to budge for nearly two weeks, making even the job of rescuing marooned people tough. While helicopters could rescue a limited number of people, big boats were unable to enter small lanes and, the smaller ones that could come handy were able to take only fewer people.

But considering all the hurdle they had to face, the relief and rescue attempt in Kerala was a remarkable effort. At least, 8.5 lakh rescuers are in Kerala now in about 3,700 relief camps which have been set up across the state.

Army must help road clean-up

For starters, the task of making the roads fit to use after the flood water completely disappears is in itself a mammoth exercise, which was relatively easier in tsunami-hit areas. Tamil Nadu quickly deployed civic staff from unaffected districts to do this, but Kerala has no such luxury with all but two of its districts hit by floods. Besides, the state's civic employees may be beset with their own flood-related tragedies in their homes and families.

In tsunami-affected places, the receding water left behind an assortment of foul-smelling junk on roads as well as inside homes. That can be expected in Kerala, as is already being seen in some places. And at this point, the damage done to roads after being soaked in water for so long can only be imagined.

It might be a good idea if the state insists on getting help from the Army early on to tidy up the roads in a big way. The districts of neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu bordering Kerala must contribute civic staff to clean up and sanitise Kerala's roads. In the early stages of post-disaster relief, men and materials can help more than cash.

Entire India must join effort

Quite clearly, the challenge of rehabilitation in Kerala can't possibility be met by the Pinarayi Vijayan government alone without generous help from the Centre, other states, individual donors and volunteers on the field.

The most heartening thing in the aftermath of the Tamil Nadu tsunami was the help that poured in from across India. People cutting across political, linguistic, regional and religious divides rushed to Tamil Nadu's help. They considered Tamil Nadu's disaster to be their own personal tragedy.

The whole of India must once again come to yet another state battered by nature's fury.

None