Kerala: Muslim MBBS students seek permission to wear 'mandatory' hijab inside operation theatre

A group of female Muslim MBBS students from the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram have expressed concern over not being allowed to wear hijab inside operation theatres and sought permission to don long-sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods at the earliest.

In this regard, a student wrote a letter to college principal Dr Linnette J Morris on June 26. The request letter was also signed by six other female medical students from different batches of the college.

The students have complained in the letter that they were not allowed to cover their heads inside the operation theatre

“According to our religious belief, wearing hijab is mandatory for Muslim women under all circumstances,” they said.

Hijab-wearing Muslims have a difficult time finding a balance between donning compliant religious attire and maintaining modesty while complying with hospital and operation room regulations, they said. The students further pointed out that alternatives can be used based on options available for hospital personnel in other parts of the world.

“Long-sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods are available, which allow us to maintain sterile precautions as well as our hijab,” they said.

They asked the principal to look into the matter and grant them permission to wear the same in operation theatres at the earliest.

Confirming the reception of the letter, Morris said she explained to the students the need to follow the prescribed precautionary practices inside the operation theatres and the necessity to adhere to the present globally accepted dress code there.

She said the operation theatre is a highly sterile zone, and the health and safety of patients are of utmost priority there.

The principal said it is not practically possible to wear long-sleeve jackets, as they demand, inside the theatres as several rounds of scrub-up (washing up to the elbow in running water) are involved while doing a surgical procedure or assisting in it.

It is a globally accepted procedure and practice inside the operation theatre, she explained.

“We cannot simply cross over the existing procedures and practices inside operation theatres. I explained to them all the problems involved in it,” the principal told PTI.

To address the concerns of the students, Morris said she assured them she would form a committee of surgeons to look into the matter.

“There is an infection control team comprising the staff nurse, microbiologist, and all. I told the students that we would discuss the pros and cons of the matter and let them know about the final outcome,” she said.

An anaesthetist by profession, the college principal said the safety of patients cannot be compromised.

(With inputs from PTI)

