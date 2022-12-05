Kerala Lottery 2022: Win-Win W-696 result to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will be declaring the results of the Win-Win W-696 lottery draw at 3 pm today, 5 December. Ticket holders will be able to check the W-696 lottery results by visiting the official website of the lottery department. The detailed results of the Win-Win will be declared from 4 pm onwards on the website. The Win-Win W-696 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the Win-Win W-696 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winner of the first prize will receive an amount of Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. On the prize money, a 30 per cent of lottery tax, as well as an agent lottery tax commission of 10 per cent, will be levied.

What are the steps to check the Win-Win W-696 lottery results?

Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Click on the Win-Win W-696 lottery results link.

The W 696 lottery draw results will then appear on the screen.

Ticket holders should then match their respective Win Win ticket numbers with the winning results.

What are the steps to claim the Win-Win W-696 prize money?

The winners of the Win-Win W-696 lottery draw will then be required to submit their tickets at the lottery office within a month from the date of result announcement. The Win Win winners should note that the winning tickets should be in a good condition and not damaged. If the tickets are damaged, the Win Win winner will not be in a position to claim the prize money.

When they visit the lottery office to claim the prize, winners of W-696 will then have to carry a valid identification card and their passport-size photographs.

Those who have won a Win Win lottery prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more will have to do the verification process at the lottery department’s office. Those who win a sum of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the Win Win prize amount from any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

