Kerala Lottery 2022: Win Win W 681 results at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of the Win Win W 681 lottery today, 22 August at 3 PM. The W 681 lottery results will be released on the state department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed official results of the lottery draw will be published from 4 PM onwards. The Win Win W 681 lottery draw will be organised at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction under the supervision of experienced judges. In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the Win Win W 681 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner will be receiving an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners are entitled to get a total sum of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Participants should also be aware that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent are applicable on the prize money won.

What are the steps to check the Win Win W 681 lottery results:

Go to the official page of the state’s lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Search for the Win Win W 681 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Click on the link of the W 681 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the Win Win W 681 prize?

The Win Win W 681 lottery prize winners should match their winning ticket numbers with the results that have been released in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. To claim the prize, the winners are required to submit their W 681 tickets at the state lottery office within a period of 30 days of the declaration of results

Those who win a prize money of Rs 5,000 and above will have to go through a verification process at the lottery office. While people winning a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning ticket holders need to make sure that their lottery tickets are in a good condition and are not in a damaged condition. If by any chance, the tickets are found to be damaged, then the prize amount will not be given to the winners. While visiting the Kerala lottery department’s office, the winners are required to carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for the process of verification.

