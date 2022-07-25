Kerala Lottery 2022: Win-Win W 678 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Winning ticket holders are required to carry a valid ID proof to the lottery office for the purpose of verification. This whole process is required to be finished within 30 days of the lottery announcement; otherwise the lottery winner will not be eligible to claim the prize amount

The Kerala Lottery department will announce the results of the Win-Win W 678 draw today, 25 July at 3 pm. The W 678 lottery results can be checked on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The detailed W 678 result will be released from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it convenient for the lottery participants, results of the W 678 draw will be released in the Kerala Government Gazette as well.

The first prize winner of Win-Win W 678 can take home a prize money of Rs 75 lakh while the second prize winner is entitled to a prize amount of Rs 5 lakh. The third prize of the lottery stands at Rs 1 lakh. Lottery participants need to note that a state lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent along with an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent is applicable on the prize money won.

What are the steps to claim the Win-Win W 678 prize money?

Step 1: Go to the official Kerala lottery result portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Go to the result link for Win-Win W 678 results.

Step 3: The Win-Win W 678 Kerala lottery results will then be displayed on the screen.

Once the lottery results have been officially announced, lottery ticket holders can match their winning ticket number with the Win-Win W 678 results published by the Kerala lottery department. Winners should carry along their lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim the W 678 prize amount.

Winning ticket holders are required to carry a valid ID proof to the lottery office for the purpose of verification. This whole process is required to be finished within 30 days of the lottery announcement; otherwise the lottery winner will not be eligible to claim the prize amount.

Lottery winners who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 need to undergo a mandatory verification process. Those who win prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from any authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.

