Kerala lottery 2022: Win Win W 677 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Win Win W 677 winners need to make sure that winning lottery tickets are in a good condition and are damage free. If the ticket is found to be damaged, the W 677 prize money cannot be claimed by the lottery winner

The live results of the Win Win W 677 lottery draw will be released by the Kerala Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 18 July. The Win Win lottery draw results will be published on the Kerala department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the Win Win W 677 lottery will be published on 4 pm. In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the Win Win W 677 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The W 677 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Win Win W 677 first prize winner is entitled to get a prize money of Rs 75 lakh while the second prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 5 lakh. For the third position holder, the prize money stands at Rs 1 lakh. A lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the lottery prize money.

Here is how to claim the Win Win W 677 prize money:

Lottery prize winners are required to match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the numbers published on the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery winners will then be required to deposit their tickets at the Kerala department’s lottery office within 30 days of result announcement.

When the lottery winners visit the lottery office to claim the prize money, they are required to take along a valid identification card and two passport-sized photographs for the verification of their identity.

Participants who win a lottery prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Win Win W 677 draw will have to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Individuals who win a prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.