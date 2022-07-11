Kerala Lottery 2022:  Win-Win W 676 draw results to be released at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Winning ticket holders should carry a valid identification proof to the lottery office for the verification process. This whole process should be finished within 30 days of the lottery announcement

The Kerala Lottery department will declare the results of the Win-Win W 676 draw today, 11 July at 3 pm. The lottery results can be checked on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The lottery results for Win-Win W 676 draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The live W 676 result will be released from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it easy for the lottery participants, results of the draw will be released in the Kerala Government Gazette as well.

First prize winner of Win-Win W 676 is entitled to take home a prize amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second prize winner will get an amount of Rs 5 lakh and the third-place winner is entitled to an amount of Rs 1 lakh. Lottery participants should note that a state lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent is applicable on the amount won by the participants.

Here’s how to claim the Win-Win W 676 prize money:

Once the lottery results are officially declared, ticket holders can match their winning ticket number with the Win-Win W 676 results published by the lottery department. Winners are advised to carry along their lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim the prize amount.

Winning ticket holders should carry a valid identification proof to the lottery office for the verification process. This whole process should be finished within 30 days of the lottery announcement; otherwise the winner will not be eligible to claim the prize amount.

Ticket holders who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 are required to undergo a mandatory verification process. Those who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

