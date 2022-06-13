Kerala lottery 2022: Win Win W-672 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The winners should make sure that the winning lottery tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If the ticket is found to be damaged, the Win Win W-672 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the Win Win W-672 draw by 3 pm today, 13 June. The Win Win W-672 lottery results will be released on the lottery department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the Win Win W-672 lottery will be announced from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the Win Win W-672 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Win Win W-672 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Win Win W-672 first prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will receive a sum of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. However, a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the prize amount won.

Here is how to claim the Win Win W-672 prize money:

It is advised that the Lottery prize winners should match their ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Those who have won will then be required to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from the date of announcement of results.

The winners should make sure that the winning lottery tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If the ticket is found to be damaged, the Win Win W-672 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

When the winners visit the lottery office to claim the prize money, they are required to carry a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs for the verification of their identity.

Those who win a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Win Win W-672 draw will be required to go through an identity verification process at the lottery office. Those who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can go to any authorised lottery outlet in the state to claim their prize.

