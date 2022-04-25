Kerala lottery 2022: Win-Win W 665 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh
The Win-Win W 665 lottery draw results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette
The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Win-Win W 665 lottery draw results today, 25 April. Ticket holders can check the results by going to the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.
While the live results will be out at 3 pm on the official site, detailed results will be declared at 4:30 pm. The Win-Win W 665 lottery draw results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
The first prize of the Win-Win W 665 draw is Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize winners will take home an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. However, it is to be noted that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent is applicable on the amount won.
How to check the Win-Win W 665 results?
Step 1: Visit the official site at keralalotteryresult.net
Step 2: Click on the Win-Win W 665 results link that is given on the main page
Step 3: The lottery draw results will appear on your screen
Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with the results declared to see if you won any prize
Here’s how to claim your prize money:
Those who have won the lottery draw are requested to check and verify their winning numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette.
After checking the ticket numbers, the winners are required to approach the state’s lottery department’s office in Thiruvananthapuram, where they have to surrender their winning ticket.
The winners should surrender their tickets within 30 days of result declaration so that the lottery department can verify the identity for the prize declaration. If the verification process is not done within the stipulated deadline, the winners will not be eligible to claim the prize.
Those who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 are required to visit the lottery department along with a valid identity proof for claiming the prize money. Whereas, those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any local lottery outlet in the state.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-272 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh
While visiting the lottery office to claim the prize, winners should carry a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs for identity verification
Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 416 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh
The KN 416 winners are required to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration
Kerala Lottery 2022: Win Win W 664 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh
The Win Win W 664 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction