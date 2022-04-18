Kerala Lottery 2022: Win Win W 664 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Win Win W 664 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the Win Win W 664 lottery at 3 pm today, 18 April. The results for the draw will be released on the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed Win Win W 664 results will be available from 4 pm onwards.

In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the Win Win W 664 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Win Win W 664 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The first prize winner of Win Win W 664 will receive an amount of 75 lakh while the second prize winner will be awarded Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winner will get an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

It is to be noted that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable on the winning amount.

How to claim the Win Win W 664 prize money?

Winners will be required to match their ticket numbers with the numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Win Win W 664 winners must submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days of result declaration. The winning tickets should be in a decent condition and not damaged. If the ticket is damaged, the Win Win W 664 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

When visiting the lottery office for claiming the prize, winners should carry a valid identification card along with two passport-sized photographs for identity verification. Those who have won a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Win Win W 664 draw must go through a verification process at the lottery office. Those who win a prize of less than Rs 5,000, can claim it at an authorised lottery outlet in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.