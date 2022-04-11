Kerala lottery 2022: Win-Win W-663 results to be out at 3pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

A Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and agent lottery commission of 10 per cent is applicable to the prize money

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results for the Win-Win W-663 lottery at 3 pm today, 11 April. The results for the draw will be available on the lottery department’s official website - keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed results will be available from 4 pm

In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the Win-Win W-663 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Win-Win W-663 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction

The Win-Win W-663 first prize winner will receive an amount of 75 lakhs while the second prize winner will be awarded Rs 5 lakhs. The third prize winners will get a sum of Rs 1 lakh.

It is to be noted that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and agent lottery commission of 10 per cent is applicable to the prize money.

How to claim the Win-Win W-663 prize money:

Prize winners should match their winning ticket numbers with the ones published in the the Kerala Government Gazette. The tickets need to be submitted to the lottery office within 30 days of the announcement of the results. Make sure that the winning tickets are in good condition and free of damage. If the ticket is damaged, the Win-Win W-663 prize money will not be given to the winner.

When visiting the lottery office to claim the prize money, winners need to have a valid identification card as well as passport-sized photographs for the verification of identity. Ticket holders who have won a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Win-Win W-663 draw must go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office, while those who win a sum of less than Rs 5,000, can claim their prize at any authorized lottery outlet in the state.

