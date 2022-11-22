The State Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the result of the Sthree Sakthi SS-340 lottery today, 22 November 2022. The SS 340 lottery draw results will be declared on the official web portal at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-340 lottery will receive a sum of Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will be receiving the total prize money of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000, respectively.

There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for one lucky winner. Ticket holders can check the detailed SS 340 lottery results from 4 pm onwards on the web page. The lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-340 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette to make it easy for lottery ticket holders. A lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applicable on the winning amount. The prize winners should verify the SS 340 winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and the winning tickets are to be submitted within a period of 30 days. Here’s how to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-340 lottery results:

What are the steps to check the SS-340 results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Sthree Sakthi SS-340 lottery draw results link on the home page. Then click on it to access the results.

Step 3: The Sthree Sakthi SS-340 results will appear on the screen.

Those who have bought the Sthree Sakthi SS-340 lottery ticket should match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette or official website. The winners must submit their SS-340 tickets in good condition at the state lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration.

Ticket holders who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala Lottery Office. While people who win prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize amount from an authorised lottery outlet in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.