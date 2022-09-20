Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-331 results at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result of the Sthree Sakthi SS-331 lottery today, 20 September at 3 PM. The SS 331 lottery results will be declared on the state department’s official website. The detailed official SS-331 results of the SS 331 draw will be published from 4 PM onwards. The Sthree Sakthi SS-331 lottery draw will be organised at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make it easy for the lottery draw participants, the Sthree Sakthi SS-331 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner will be entitled to an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will take home a prize money of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000, respectively. Participants need to know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the prize money.

What are the steps to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-331 lottery results?

Visit the official webpage of the Kerala Lottery Department.

Search for the Sthree Sakthi SS-331 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Click on the link of the SS 331 lottery results.

What is the process to claim the Sthree Sakthi SS-331 prize?

The Sthree Sakthi SS-331 lottery prize winners should match their winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. To claim the prize, the winners will have to submit their SS 331 tickets at the state lottery office within a duration of 30 days of the declaration of results.

Those who win a prize money of Rs 5,000 and above will be required to go through a verification process at the lottery office. While people winning a prize of less than Rs 5,000 may claim the money from any authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.

Winning ticket holders should make sure that their lottery tickets are not damaged. If by any chance, the tickets are found to be damaged, then the prize money will not be given to the winners. When you visit the Kerala lottery department’s office, the winners should carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for the verification process.

