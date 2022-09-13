After winning the prize, the winner is required to submit the winning ticket within 30 days

The results of Sthree Sakthi SS-330 lottery will be provided on the official website for Kerala Lottery Department today, on 13 September at 3 pm. The lucky winner of the first prize will receive an amount of Rs. 75 lakh, the second prize is worth Rs. 1 lakh, and the third prize holds a value of Rs. 5000. A consolation prize of Rs. 8000 will be given too. There are some other prizes as well which you can view on the official website. The official result will be published in PDF format at 4 pm on the website. The website of Kerala lottery advises people not to spend too much money in the lottery system or they may bear losses.

How to claim the prize money?

After winning the prize, the winner is required to submit the winning ticket within 30 days. If one fails to do that, then his/her winning ticket will be rejected. The winner will also need to submit the needed documents to the authority along with the ticket.

Here’s a list of authorities to which the claim form has to be submitted by the winner according to the amount of prize:

5000 or below – Ticket agents

1,00,000 or below – Department of District Lottery Offices

1,00,000 or below (Other State) – Department of Directorate

1,00,000 or above – Department of Director of State Lotteries

1,00,000 to RS. 20 lakhs – Department of Deputy Director

20 lakhs or above – Department of Director

Here is a list of all the documents that are needed to be submitted:

Application with self-attested photocopy of ticket’s both sides.

Two photos of passport size attested by a Gazetted officer.

The pan card’s self-attested copy.

The receipt of the won amount prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp of Rs 2. Download the receipt from this link .

An ID proof will be needed, like Aadhaar card, voter ID card, and ration card.

If you have any doubt regarding the claiming of prize money, then you can write about that in the comment section of the official website for Kerala lottery results.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.