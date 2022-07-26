Kerala lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS 323 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Lottery draw winners are required to match their winning Sthree Sakthi SS 323 ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The SS 323 winners will then be required to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days of result declaration

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS 323 draw by 3 pm today, 26 July. The Sthree Sakthi SS 323 lottery results will be published on the official web portal of the Kerala Lottery Department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 323 lottery will be released from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it easy for the lottery draw participants, the Sthree Sakthi SS 323 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The SS 323 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Sthree Sakthi SS 323 first prize winner is entitled to get a prize amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will take home a sum of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively.

A lottery tax deduction of 30 percent along with an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applied on the prize money won by the lottery participants.

What are the steps to claim the Sthree Sakthi SS 323 prize money:

The lottery participants should make sure that their winning tickets are in a good condition and free of damage. If the ticket is found to be damaged, the Sthree Sakthi SS 323 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

When the lottery winners visit the lottery office to claim their prize amount, they should take along a valid identification card and passport-sized photographs for the verification of identity.

Those who win a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the Sthree Sakthi SS 323 draw will have to verify themselves at the lottery department’s office. Individuals who receive a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it at any authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.

