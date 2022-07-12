Kerala lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-321 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

A valid identification proof is also needed to be taken along to the lottery office. The verification process needs to be completed within 30 days of result announcement

The Kerala Lottery department will be releasing the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-321 draw today, 12 July at 3 pm. Those who have been a part of the lottery draw can check the live result on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The official results of the lottery draw will be released from 4 pm onwards. To make it easy for the draw participants, the results will be released in the Kerala Government Gazette as well. The lottery draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-321 will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, located near the Bakery Junction.

What is the prize amount of the Sthree Sakthi SS-321 lottery draw?

The SS-321 lottery's first prize winner is entitled to get a prize money of Rs 75 lakh. The winner of the second prize will be getting an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner will take home an amount of Rs 5000.

A Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent is applicable on the total prize money.

How to claim the Sthree Sakthi SS-321 prize money?

After the Sthree Sakthi SS-321 result has been released in the Kerala Government Gazette or declared on the website, the participants can match their ticket number with the results announced by the Kerala lottery department. Winning ticket holders need to take their lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim the prize money.

A valid identification proof is also needed to be taken along to the lottery office. The verification process needs to be completed within 30 days of result announcement, otherwise the winner will not be able to claim the prize amount.

Those who get a prize of more than Rs 5,000 will have to verify themselves. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, then it can be claimed at any authorised local shop in the state.

