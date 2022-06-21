Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-318 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

A valid ID proof needs to be taken along to the lottery office. The verification process is also to be completed within 30 days of the official result announcement, otherwise the winner will not be able to claim the prize amount.

The Kerala Lottery department will release the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-318 draw today, 21 June at 3 pm. People who have participated in the lottery draw can check the results from the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards. To make it easy for the participants, the results of the lottery draw will be released in the Kerala Government Gazette as well. The lottery draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-318 will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, located near the Bakery Junction.

What is the prize amount of the lottery draw?

The first prize winner of the lottery draw would win an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The winner of the second prize will take home an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner will get a prize amount of Rs 5,000.

A Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent will be applied along with an agent lottery commission of 10 percent on the prize money won by the participants.

What are the steps to claim the prize money?

Once the result has been released in the Kerala Government Gazette or announced on the website, the winners can check it with the numbers published by the Kerala lottery department. Winners need to take their lottery tickets to the Lottery Office based in Thiruvananthapuram to claim the prize money.

A valid ID proof needs to be taken along to the lottery office. The verification process is also to be completed within 30 days of the official result announcement, otherwise the winner will not be able to claim the prize amount.

Winners who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to undergo a verification process. And individuals, who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000, can claim the prize amount won from an authorised local outlet in the state.

Kerala State Lottery is an initiative started by the Kerala government, which was established in 1967 under the lottery department of the state government.

