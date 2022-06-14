Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-317 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Those who win a prize of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to undergo a verification process. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize amount won from any authorised local shop in the state.

The Kerala Lottery department will announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-317 draw today, 14 June at 3 pm. Those who have bought the tickets can check the lottery results of the draw on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the lottery draw will be announced from 4 pm onwards. To make it convenient for the participants, results of the lottery draw will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette as well. The lottery draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-317 will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, located near the Bakery Junction.

What is the prize amount of the lottery draw?

The lottery's first prize winner would take home an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The winner of the second prize will receive a sum of Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner will take home a prize amount of Rs 5,000.

A Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent is applicable along with an agent lottery commission of 10 percent on the amount won by the participants.

How to claim the prize money?

Once the result has been published in the Kerala Government Gazette or announced on the website, the participants can check their ticket number with the numbers published by the lottery department. Winning ticket holders can then take their lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim the prize money.

A valid identification proof should also be taken along to the lottery office. The verification process has to be completed within 30 days of the official result announcement, otherwise the winner will be unable to claim the prize amount.

Those who win a prize of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to undergo a verification process. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize amount won from any authorised local shop in the state.

Kerala State Lottery is a lottery initiative started by the Kerala government. It was established in 1967 under the lottery department of the Kerala Government.