Kerala lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-316 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The winners need to make sure that winning lottery tickets are in a good condition and are damage free. If the ticket is damaged, the Sthree Sakthi SS-316 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-316 draw by 3 pm today, 7 June. The Sthree Sakthi SS-316 lottery results will be released on the department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-316 lottery will be announced from 4 pm onwards. To make it easy for the ticket holders, the Sthree Sakthi SS-316 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Sthree Sakthi SS-316 lottery draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-316 first prize winner will get an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will receive a sum of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5000 respectively. There will be a lottery tax deduction of 30% and an agent lottery commission of 10% will also be charged on the prize amount won.

Here is how to claim the Sthree Sakthi SS-316 prize money:

Lottery prize winners should match their winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners will be required to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days of the results announcement.

The winners need to make sure that winning lottery tickets are in a good condition and are damage free. If the ticket is damaged, the Sthree Sakthi SS-316 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

When the winners visit the lottery office to collect the prize money, they should carry a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs for the purpose of identity verification.

Individuals who win a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Sthree Sakthi SS-316 draw will have to go through an identity verification process at the lottery office. People who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize at any authorised lottery shop in the state.

Keywords: Kerala lottery 2022, Kerala lottery results today, Sthree Sakthi SS-316 Kerala lottery results, Kerala lottery department