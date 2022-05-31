Kerala lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-315 results to be declared at 3pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The winners should ensure that the Kerala lottery winning tickets are in a good condition and not damaged. If the ticket is damaged, the Sthree Sakthi SS-315 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner

The Kerala Lottery Department will be releasing the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-315 draw by 3 pm today, 31 May. The Sthree Sakthi lottery results will be published on the department's official website, keralalotteryresult.net.

Winners need to note that the detailed results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-315 lottery will be released from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the Sthree Sakthi SS-315 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Sthree Sakthi SS-315 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-315 first prize winner will get an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will receive an amount of Rs 10 lakh and 5 lakh respectively.

It is to be noted that a tax deduction of 30% and an agent lottery commission of 10% is applicable on the prize amount won in Kerala Lottery.

Here is how to claim the Sthree Sakthi SS-315 prize money:

Lottery prize winners are advised to match their winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners are required to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days of result announcement

The winners should ensure that the Kerala lottery winning tickets are in a good condition and not damaged. If the ticket is damaged, the Sthree Sakthi SS-315 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

While visiting the lottery office to claim the prize money, winners will be required to carry a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs for the purpose of verification.

Those who win a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Sthree Sakthi SS-315 draw will have to go through an identity verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Individuals who have won an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize at any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

Keywords: Kerala lottery 2022, Sthree Sakthi SS-315 results, Kerala lottery department, Kerala lottery results today