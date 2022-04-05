Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-307 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Winner of the first prize will take home Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 thousand, respectively

The Lottery Department in Kerala will announce Sthree Sakthi SS-307 lottery results today, 5 April. Ticket holders can check and download the lottery results by visiting the official website at keralalotteryresult.net. The live result of SS-307 lottery will be declared at 3 pm while the detailed result of the same will be available at 4 pm on the official website.

The SS-307 lottery will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. It will be held under the supervision of two experienced independent judges.

Winner of the first prize will take home Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 thousand, respectively. The Kerala Lottery Department is also giving away consolation prizes of Rs 8,000 to few selected winners.

For better convenience, the Sthree Sakthi SS-307 lottery results will also be published in Kerala Government Gazette.

Steps to check Sthree Sakthi SS-307 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search and click on Sthree Sakthi SS-307 lottery results link available on the homepage

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the Sthree Sakthi SS-307 draw results will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Ticket holders are requested to match their respective ticket numbers with winning numbers

How to claim the prize?

Soon after the announcement of the SS-307 lottery results, ticket holders should check the Kerala Government Gazette to match the winning numbers. Those winning the lottery, need to submit their respective tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office in the capital city.

A valid identity proof also needs to be submitted at the lottery office along with the ticket. By doing so, the verification process will be initiated. Moreover, the verification process should be completed within a span of 30 days after the announcement of the SS-307 lottery results.

If by any chance, the verification process is not completed within the said month, then the prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

Those winning more than Rs 5,000 need to go through a verification process at the lottery office. While, those winning less than Rs 5,000 can claim their cash prize from any local lottery shop in Kerala.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.