Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS- 306 results to release on 10 April, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the result of Sthree Sakthi SS- 306 lottery on 10 April. The results were earlier expected to be out today, but have been postponed, according to a notice on the official website. Those who have purchased a ticket can check the draw results by visiting the website -keralalotteryresult.net.

For better convenience of ticket holders, the SS-306 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The live result of Sthree Sakthi SS- 306 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while detailed results of the same will be available on the official site from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of SS- 306 lottery will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and 5 lakh, respectively. Furthermore, a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given by the State Lottery Department of Kerala to certain lucky winners.

The lottery draw for SS- 306 will take place in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction and will be held under the administration of two experienced judges.

Here’s how to check Sthree Sakthi SS- 306 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search and click on Sthree Sakthi SS- 306 lottery results link available on the homepage

Step 3: After clicking the link, the SS-306 lottery results will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Match the respective ticket numbers with the winning results

Check how to claim the prize money:

After the announcement of the Sthree Sakthi lottery results, ticket holders are advised to check the Kerala Government Gazette or the official website and match the winning numbers with their tickets.

Winning ticket holders are then requested to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. Along with the lottery ticket, a valid identity proof also needs to be submitted at the office so that verification process can be initiated.

The process should be completed within a span of 30 days from the date of SS-306 result announcement. If the verification is not completed within the mentioned deadline, the Sthree Sakthi SS- 306 prize money cannot be claimed by the ticket holder.

Those who win more than Rs 5,000 need to go through a verification process at the lottery office in Kerala. While, those who have won less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize money from any local lottery shop in the state.

