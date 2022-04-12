Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Sthree Sakthi SS 308 to release at 3pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

To make it more convenient for the lottery participants, the Kerala Government Gazette will also publish the results.

The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakti SS 308 results will be out in a few hours, at 3 pm today, 12 April. Ticket holders of this draw can check the results on the official website of Kerala lottery, keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of Sthree Sakti SS 308 will be available from 4 pm onwards. To make it more convenient for the lottery participants, the Kerala Government Gazette will also publish the results. The Sthree Sakthi SS 308 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

A look at exciting cash prizes offered by the Kerala lottery department:

The winner of the lottery's first prize will receive a whopping Rs 75 lakh. The winner of the second prize will take home a sum of Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner, on the other hand, will receive Rs 5,000. There are more prizes available until the lottery's eighth winner. A lucky consolation reward of Rs 8,000 is also being offered.

Learn how to claim the prize money:

First off, the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website should be matched properly by ticket holders. The winning tickets must then be submitted to the Kerala Lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. Ensure that the Kerala lottery winning tickets are in good condition and free of damage.

To begin the verification process, a valid identity proof, such as an Aadhaar Card or voter id, must be presented with the winning lottery ticket. It is to be noted that the verification process must be completed within 30 days after the announcement of the results, or the prize money for Sthree Sakthi SS 308 cannot be claimed.

Ticket holders who win more than Rs 5,000 must go through the verification process at the Kerala Lottery office. Those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any authorised local retailer in Kerala.